Trainer/Jockey Stats April 25

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Michael V. Pino/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 20
|
| 10
|
| 50%
|Isidro Tamayo/Evin A. Roman
|
| 18
|
| 9
|
| 50%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 26
|
| 12
|
| 46%
|Jeffrey Metz/Keivan Serrano
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|John C. Servis/Frankie Pennington
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Victor Barboza, Jr./Jose A. Batista
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|J. R. Caldwell/Rene Diaz
|
| 29
|
| 12
|
| 41%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 63
|
| 26
|
| 41%
|Rob Atras/Manuel Franco
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Ron Faucheux/Jose Luis Rodriguez
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Todd W. Fincher/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 28
|
| 11
|
| 39%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 46
|
| 18
|
| 39%
|Scott E. Young/Alfredo Triana Jr.
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Todd W. Fincher/Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr.
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Kathleen A. Demasi/Silvestre Gonzalez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Miguel L. Hernandez/Alexis Valdes
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Rob Atras/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Michael J. Maker/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Chris A. Hartman/Francisco Arrieta
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Linda Rice/Dylan Davis
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Stacey R. Viands/Carlos Marrero
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera
|
| 65
|
| 21
|
| 32%
|Linda Rice/Jose Lezcano
|
| 31
|
| 10
|
| 32%
|Nestor Rivera/Angel I. Diaz
|
| 31
|
| 10
|
| 32%
