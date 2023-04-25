April 25, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats April 25

April 25, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Michael V. Pino/Mychel J. Sanchez 20 10 50%
Isidro Tamayo/Evin A. Roman 18 9 50%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 26 12 46%
Jeffrey Metz/Keivan Serrano 22 10 45%
John C. Servis/Frankie Pennington 18 8 44%
Victor Barboza, Jr./Jose A. Batista 16 7 44%
J. R. Caldwell/Rene Diaz 29 12 41%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica 63 26 41%
Rob Atras/Manuel Franco 22 9 41%
Ron Faucheux/Jose Luis Rodriguez 22 9 41%
Todd W. Fincher/Luis A. Fuentes 28 11 39%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo 46 18 39%
Scott E. Young/Alfredo Triana Jr. 18 7 39%
Todd W. Fincher/Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr. 21 8 38%
Kathleen A. Demasi/Silvestre Gonzalez 16 6 38%
Miguel L. Hernandez/Alexis Valdes 16 6 38%
Rob Atras/Kendrick Carmouche 17 6 35%
Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat 20 7 35%
Michael J. Maker/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 18 6 33%
Chris A. Hartman/Francisco Arrieta 15 5 33%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez 15 5 33%
Linda Rice/Dylan Davis 15 5 33%
Stacey R. Viands/Carlos Marrero 15 5 33%
Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera 65 21 32%
Linda Rice/Jose Lezcano 31 10 32%
Nestor Rivera/Angel I. Diaz 31 10 32%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs