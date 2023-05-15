May 15, 2023

Emerald Downs At a Glance May 15

May 15, 2023 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

EMERALD DOWNS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 2.85 – 1
Favorite Win%: 54%, Favorite Itm%: 85%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta36.35
Daily Double40.96
Trifecta149.39
Pick 3263.91
Superfecta650.19
Pick 4657.60
Pick 51,404.07
Pick 6 Jackpot27,611.27
Z-5 Super Hi-5575.45
TRACK BIAS MEET(05/06 – 05/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 7 43% E/P Mid/Out
5.5fDirt 14 50% E Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/08 – 05/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 5 60% E Mid/Out
5.5fDirt 12 58% E Outside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Wright Blaine D. 9 5 0 3 3.00 2 20%
Evans Justin R. 6 3 1 2 2.00 3 24%
Rosales Jorge 6 3 1 0 4.13 2 26%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Cruz Alex M. 15 4 2 2 6.42 1 19%
Valdes Alexis 10 3 2 1 9.41 1 12%
Amador Silvio Ruiz 12 3 1 2 6.99 1 16%

