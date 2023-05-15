Emerald Downs At a Glance May 15

|EMERALD DOWNS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 2.85 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 54%, Favorite Itm%: 85%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|36.35
|Daily Double
|40.96
|Trifecta
|149.39
|Pick 3
|263.91
|Superfecta
|650.19
|Pick 4
|657.60
|Pick 5
|1,404.07
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|27,611.27
|Z-5 Super Hi-5
|575.45
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Wright Blaine D.
|9
|5
|0
|3
|3.00
|2
|20%
|Evans Justin R.
|6
|3
|1
|2
|2.00
|3
|24%
|Rosales Jorge
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4.13
|2
|26%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Cruz Alex M.
|15
|4
|2
|2
|6.42
|1
|19%
|Valdes Alexis
|10
|3
|2
|1
|9.41
|1
|12%
|Amador Silvio Ruiz
|12
|3
|1
|2
|6.99
|1
|16%
