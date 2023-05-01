May 1, 2023

Forte draws post 15 as 3-1 favorite in 2023 Kentucky Derby

Forte wins the Florida Derby (Photo by Lauren King/Coglianese Photos)

Forte, last year’s champion juvenile male and longtime Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite, has landed in post 15 for Saturday’s 149th Run for the Roses. Installed as the 3-1 choice on the morning line, the Todd Pletcher trainee tops a 23-strong field including three also-eligibles.

Stablemate Tapit Trice, who will break from post 5, rates as the second choice at 5-1. Angel of Empire, best-fancied of the Brad Cox squad at 8-1, drew post 14.

Top California contender Practical Move, and Japan’s leading hope Derma Sotogake, rank as the joint fourth picks at 10-1. Practical Move has post 10, while Derma Sotogake would be the first to win from post 17, aside from making history if he can become the first UAE Derby (G2) winner to follow up at Churchill Downs, and the first Japanese hero. Next at 12-1 come Two Phil’s (post 3) and Kingsbarns (post 6).

The three in need of help to get into the starting gate are, in order, Cyclone Mischief (30-1), Mandarin Hero (20-1), and King Russell (50-1). Any defections must occur by scratch time, 9 a.m. (ET) Friday, for an also-eligible to draw into the field at Churchill Downs.

Here is the complete field for Derby 149:

PostHorseJockeyTrainerML Odds
1Hit ShowManny FrancoBrad Cox30-1
2VerifyingTyler GaffalioneBrad Cox15-1
3Two Phil’sJareth LoveberryLarry Rivelli12-1
4Confidence GameJames GrahamKeith Desormeaux20-1
5Tapit TriceLuis SaezTodd Pletcher5-1
6KingsbarnsJose OrtizTodd Pletcher12-1
7ReincarnateJohn VelazquezTim Yakteen50-1
8MageJavier CastellanoGustavo Delgado15-1
9SkinnerJuan HernandezJohn Shirreffs20-1
10Practical MoveRamon VazquezTim Yakteen10-1
11DisarmJoel RosarioSteve Asmussen30-1
12Jace’s RoadFlorent GerouxBrad Cox15-1
13Sun ThunderBrian Hernandez Jr.Ken McPeek30-1
14Angel of EmpireFlavien PratBrad Cox8-1
15ForteIrad Ortiz Jr.Todd Pletcher3-1
16Raise CainGerardo CorralesBen Colebrook15-1
17Derma SotogakeChristophe LemaireHidetaka Otonashi10-1
18Rocket CanJunior AlvaradoBill Mott15-1
19Lord MilesPaco LopezSaffie Joseph Jr.30-1
20Continuar (JPN)Ryusei SakaiYoshito Yahagi50-1
AE 21Cyclone MischiefJoel RosarioDale Romans30-1
AE 22Mandarin Hero (JPN)Kazushi KimuraTerunobu Fujita20-1
AE 23King RussellRafael BejaranoRon Moquett50-1

