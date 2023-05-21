Get to know the 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders

Although no Triple Crown will be on the line in the June 10 Belmont (G1), the 1 1/2-mile “Test of the Champion” could pit scratched Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite Forte against Preakness (G1) winner National Treasure.

Forte, the 2022 champion two-year-old colt, was last seen landing the Florida Derby (G1). The Todd Pletcher trainee developed a foot bruise during Kentucky Derby week, prompting his scratch by order of the state veterinarian on the morning of the Run for the Roses. Later that day, Mage, the Florida Derby runner-up, went on to capture the Kentucky Derby. Forte was placed on the vet’s list, which ruled him out of the Preakness, but he’s back breezing with an eye toward the Belmont.

Pletcher’s duo who remained in the Derby, Tapit Trice (seventh) and Kingsbarns (14th), are likewise in the Belmont mix. The best Derby finisher under consideration for the Belmont is third-placer Angel of Empire, while others possibly advancing from the first to the third jewel are Hit Show (fifth), Raise Cain (eighth), Sun Thunder (11th), and Reincarnate (13th).

National Treasure scored a new career high in the Preakness, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record eighth win in the middle jewel. Stablemate Arabian Lion ran himself into the discussion in the Sir Barton S., although Baffert is mulling shortening him up for the Woody Stephens (G1) on Belmont Day.

Here are the candidates for the 155th edition of the Belmont, pending the June 6 draw:

Kentucky Derby alumni

Angel of Empire

Arkansas Derby (G1) and Risen Star (G2) hero was a hard-charging third as the post-time favorite in the Kentucky Derby. Owner: Albaugh Family Stables; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Flavien Prat Pedigree: Classic Empire-Armony’s Angel, by To Honor and Serve

Hit Show

Withers (G3) romper and Wood Memorial (G2) near-misser was a solid fifth in the Derby. Owner: Gary & Mary West; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Candy Ride-Actress, by Tapit

Tapit Trice

Blue Grass (G1) and Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner churned on for seventh after a typically sluggish start in the Derby. Owner: Whisper Hill Farm & Gainesway Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Luis Saez Pedigree: Tapit-Danzatrice, by Dunkirk

Raise Cain

Gotham (G3) star has yet to win around two turns, and his closing fifth in the Blue Grass and troubled eighth in the Derby are inconclusive. Owner: Andrew & Rania Warren; Trainer: Ben Colebrook; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Violence-Lemon Belle, by Lemon Drop Kid

Sun Thunder

Risen Star runner-up didn’t get that close in his ensuing preps and checked in a non-threatening 11th in the Derby. Owner: R. T Racing Stable & Cypress Creek Equine; Trainer: Ken McPeek; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Into Mischief-Greenfield d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro

Reincarnate

Sham (G3) winner and Arkansas Derby third chased the hot pace in the Kentucky Derby and tired to 13th. Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables et al; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Good Magic-Allanah, by Scat Daddy

Kingsbarns

Louisiana Derby (G2) victor got embroiled in the pace war at Churchill Downs and sustained his first loss in 14th. Owner: Spendthrift Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Lady Tapit, by Tapit

Preakness graduates

National Treasure

Blinkers back on did the trick in his stakes breakthrough in the Preakness, where he controlled the pace and battled gamely. Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables et al; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez Pedigree: Quality Road-Treasure, by Medaglia d’Oro

Red Route One

Bath House Row S. winner, previously a bridesmaid on the Derby trail, wound up fourth in a Preakness that did not set up for his late kick. Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Joel Rosario Pedigree: Gun Runner-Red House, by Tapit

Newcomers

Forte

Champion juvenile extended his winning streak in the April 1 Florida Derby, but fitness could be a question since his scratch from the Kentucky Derby. Owner: Repole Stable & St. Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Pedigree: Violence-Queen Caroline, by Blame

Arcangelo

Late bloomer stepped up from his maiden win to take the Peter Pan (G3). Owner: Blue Rose Farm; Trainer: Jena Antonucci; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Arrogate-Modeling, by Tapit

Arabian Lion