Get to know the 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders

Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Mage and runner-up Two Phil’s top the preliminary list of possibles for the 148th Preakness (G1) at Pimlico on May 20.

Unraced at two, and with only three lifetime starts going into the Run for the Roses, Mage emulated Justify in overcoming that inexperience to win the first jewel of the Triple Crown. If the rapidly-improving colt continues to thrive for Gustavo Delgado, he’ll attempt to emulate Justify in the middle jewel as well.

Mage is the grandson of two Preakness winners. Paternal grandsire Curlin (2007) moved forward from his third in the Derby, while broodmare sire Big Brown (2008) dominated both the Derby and Preakness. Interestingly, Big Brown also had just three starts before his run at the classics.

Mage could renew rivalry with Two Phil’s, by far the best of the Derby pace-chasers who lost by only a length; Derby fourth Disarm; and 10th-placer Confidence Game.

Forte, the longtime Derby favorite, was scratched on the morning of the race by the state veterinarian. Last year’s champion two-year-old developed a foot bruise in the middle of Derby week. His Preakness status was initially expected to hinge on his next breeze for Todd Pletcher. But Forte was placed on the vet’s list and cannot come off for 14 days, as the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday, in a development that removes him from the Preakness.

Trainer Brad Cox isn’t planning to send any of his Derby runners; rather, he’s been aiming Lexington (G3) winner First Mission for Pimlico. Blazing Sevens, National Treasure, and Red Route One are also prominent new shooters.

Here’s how the Preakness field is shaping up, pending the draw next Monday:

Kentucky Derby alumni

Mage

Kentucky Derby winner has come a long way in a short time, nearly upsetting Forte in the Florida Derby (G1) before rallying to a 15-1 victory at Churchill Downs. Owner: OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing & CMNWLTH; Trainer: Gustavo Delgado; Jockey: Javier Castellano Pedigree: Good Magic-Puca, by Big Brown

Two Phil’s

Kentucky Derby runner-up proved that his prior breakout performance in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) wasn’t just a function of the Turfway Park Tapeta. Owner: Patricia’s Hope, Phillip Sagan & Madaket Stables; Trainer: Larry Rivelli; Jockey: Jareth Loveberry Pedigree: Hard Spun-Mia Torri, by General Quarters

Disarm

Kentucky Derby fourth continued his progress, following a second in the Louisiana Derby (G2) and a third in the Lexington that was an audible for a few extra Derby points. Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Joel Rosario Pedigree: Gun Runner-Easy Tap, by Tapit

Confidence Game

Rebel (G2) upsetter tried the Derby off a 10-week layoff, raced near the hot pace, and tired to 10th. Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing; Trainer: Keith Desormeaux; Jockey: James Graham Pedigree: Candy Ride-Eblouissante, by Bernardini

Newcomers to Triple Crown

Blazing Sevens

Champagne (G1) hero exits a third in the Blue Grass (G1) and skipped the Derby, like his trainer’s past Preakness winners Cloud Computing (2017) and Early Voting (2022). Owner: Rodeo Creek Racing; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Good Magic-Trophy Girl, by Warrior’s Reward

First Mission

Late-developing colt has won both starts since stretching out to two turns, and showed courage to brush off an intimidation attempt in the Lexington. Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Luis Saez Pedigree: Street Sense-Elude, by Medaglia d’Oro

National Treasure

Multiple Grade 1-placed juvenile was fourth off in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) a three-month break. Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables et al; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Quality Road-Treasure, by Medaglia d’Oro

Red Route One

Frequent graded stakes bridesmaid broke through in the Bath House Row S. at Oaklawn Park, picking up an automatic Preakness entry. Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Gun Runner-Red House, by Tapit

Chase the Chaos

El Camino Real Derby winner will use the Preakness ticket he earned in that Golden Gate Fields feature, but must regroup from unplaced efforts in the San Felipe (G2) and California Derby. Owner: Adam Ference & Bill Dory; Trainer: Ed Moger Jr.; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Astern-Live the Moment, by Uncle Mo

Henry Q

Mine That Bird Derby romper was most recently third in the Sunland Park Derby (G3). Owner: The Del Mar Group; Trainer: Doug O’Neill; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Blame-Lunar Empress, by Malibu Moon

Il Miracolo

Gulfstream Park maiden winner has been well beaten in all five stakes attempts, including a sixth last out in the Florida Derby. Owner: Alexandres; Trainer: Antonio Sano; Jockey: TBD Pedigree: Gun Runner-Tapit’s World, by Tapit

Perform