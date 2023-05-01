Golden Gate Fields At a Glance May 1

TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 04/30)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 224 29% E/P Middle 6.0fDirt 195 30% E Outside 1 MileDirt 286 28% E Inside 1 1/16mDirt 40 20% S Outside Turf Sprint 18 39% P Middle Turf Routes 70 23% E/P Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/24 – 04/30)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 5 60% E Mid/Out 6.0fDirt 10 20% S Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 2 0% E/P Inside 1 1/16mDirt 2 0% E/P Mid/Out Turf Sprint 3 33% S Middle Turf Routes 9 0% S Rail/Ins