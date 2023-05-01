May 1, 2023

Golden Gate Fields At a Glance May 1

May 1, 2023

GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.55 – 1
Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta54.05
Daily Double79.92
Trifecta272.41
Pick 3385.11
Superfecta1,445.14
Pick 45,397.96
Pick 514,752.81
Pick 6 Jackpot45,141.86
Super High Five4,848.57
TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 04/30)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 224 29% E/P Middle
6.0fDirt 195 30% E Outside
1 MileDirt 286 28% E Inside
1 1/16mDirt 40 20% S Outside
Turf Sprint 18 39% P Middle
Turf Routes 70 23% E/P Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/24 – 04/30)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 5 60% E Mid/Out
6.0fDirt 10 20% S Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 2 0% E/P Inside
1 1/16mDirt 2 0% E/P Mid/Out
Turf Sprint 3 33% S Middle
Turf Routes 9 0% S Rail/Ins
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
France Reid 9 4 2 2 4.56 1 25%
D’Amato Philip 3 3 0 0 1.37 2 21%
Miyadi Steven 8 3 0 1 7.71 1 20%
Papaprodromou George 4 2 0 0 5.28 1 14%
Bautista Jose 6 2 1 2 24.28 0 17%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Rispoli Umberto 8 4 1 0 2.98 4 15%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Trujillo Victor M. 12 0 1 0 13.95 0 13%

