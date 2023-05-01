Golden Gate Fields At a Glance May 1

|GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.55 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|54.05
|Daily Double
|79.92
|Trifecta
|272.41
|Pick 3
|385.11
|Superfecta
|1,445.14
|Pick 4
|5,397.96
|Pick 5
|14,752.81
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|45,141.86
|Super High Five
|4,848.57
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|France Reid
|9
|4
|2
|2
|4.56
|1
|25%
|D’Amato Philip
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.37
|2
|21%
|Miyadi Steven
|8
|3
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|20%
|Papaprodromou George
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5.28
|1
|14%
|Bautista Jose
|6
|2
|1
|2
|24.28
|0
|17%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Rispoli Umberto
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2.98
|4
|15%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Trujillo Victor M.
|12
|0
|1
|0
|13.95
|0
|13%
