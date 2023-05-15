May 15, 2023

Hawthorne At a Glance May 15

May 15, 2023 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.37 – 1
Favorite Win%: 43%, Favorite Itm%: 81%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta53.94
Daily Double64.15
Trifecta276.22
Pick 3404.56
Superfecta1,499.86
Pick 42,855.31
Pick 54,878.92
Pick 6 Jackpot2,110.45
Super High Five Jackpot3,487.41
TRACK BIAS MEET(03/05 – 05/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 53 53% E Inside
1m 70yDirt 58 41% E Middle
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E Middle
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/08 – 05/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 9 33% E Middle
1m 70yDirt 6 67% E Middle
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Meraz Antonio 11 4 2 2 5.24 2 18%
Goldfine Mickey A. 2 2 0 0 3.20 1 80%
Reavis Michael L. 4 2 0 1 6.33 1 18%
Rivelli Larry 5 2 0 2 5.46 0 27%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Bendezu Alexander 8 2 0 1 13.98 0 9%

