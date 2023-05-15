Hawthorne At a Glance May 15

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.37 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 43%, Favorite Itm%: 81%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|53.94
|Daily Double
|64.15
|Trifecta
|276.22
|Pick 3
|404.56
|Superfecta
|1,499.86
|Pick 4
|2,855.31
|Pick 5
|4,878.92
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|2,110.45
|Super High Five Jackpot
|3,487.41
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Meraz Antonio
|11
|4
|2
|2
|5.24
|2
|18%
|Goldfine Mickey A.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3.20
|1
|80%
|Reavis Michael L.
|4
|2
|0
|1
|6.33
|1
|18%
|Rivelli Larry
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5.46
|0
|27%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Bendezu Alexander
|8
|2
|0
|1
|13.98
|0
|9%
Leave a Reply