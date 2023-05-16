May 16, 2023

New York Speed by Circuit May 8-14

Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/8-5/14) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Vindictive 5H 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 5/14 100
Daddy Knows 7G 1m (ft) BEL 5/11 97
Ormstown 3R 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 5/11 88
Forty Two Ace 5G 1m (ft) BEL 5/13 87
Smoke and Heat 4G 1m (ft) BEL 5/11 86
Colloquy 4G 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 5/13 85
Cinderella’s Cause 5M 1m (ft) BEL 5/11 83
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/8-5/14) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Candy Man Rocket 5H 6f (ft) BEL 5/13 101
Colonel Bowman 5G 6f (ft) BEL 5/13 100
Caramel Swirl 5M 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 5/14 99
Rosebug 4F 6f (ft) BEL 5/12 97
Always Charming 4G 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 5/12 92
Tommy Gun 4G 6f (ft) BEL 5/14 89
Alice Kramden 3F 6f (ft) BEL 5/12 86
Chaysenbryn 6M 7f (ft) BEL 5/11 85
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/8-5/14) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Reflexivity (IRE) 3F 7f (fm) BEL 5/12 99
Red Knight 9G 1 3/8m (fm) BEL 5/13 98
Dreams of Tomorrow 6H 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/11 92
Pioneering Spirit 4G 1m (fm) BEL 5/11 90
Paros 3G 7f (fm) BEL 5/13 89
Twenty Six Black 3C 6f (fm) BEL 5/13 88
Masterof the Tunes 6M 6f (fm) BEL 5/14 86
Ballydooley (GB) 6G 6f (fm) BEL 5/14 85
Battle Scars 5G 1m (fm) BEL 5/14 85
Royal Spirit 4C 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/11 85
Cynwyd 4G 6f (fm) BEL 5/14 84
Lady of Thoroton 4F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/12 83
Splendid Summer 4C 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/14 82
Mama Banned Me 3G 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/13 81
Itsakeyper 7M 6f (fm) BEL 5/12 80
Boss of All 4F 6f (fm) BEL 5/13 77
Mysterious Stare 3F 1m (fm) BEL 5/14 77
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/8-5/14) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Whatchatalkinabout 2C 5f (ft) BEL 5/12 83
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/8-5/14) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Arcangelo 3C 1 1/8m (ft) BEL 5/13 101
Drew’s Gold 3C 6f (ft) BEL 5/12 101
Spansive 3F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/13 87

