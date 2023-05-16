New York Speed by Circuit May 8-14

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Vindictive
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 5/14
|100
|Daddy Knows
|7G
|1m (ft)
|BEL 5/11
|97
|Ormstown
|3R
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 5/11
|88
|Forty Two Ace
|5G
|1m (ft)
|BEL 5/13
|87
|Smoke and Heat
|4G
|1m (ft)
|BEL 5/11
|86
|Colloquy
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 5/13
|85
|Cinderella’s Cause
|5M
|1m (ft)
|BEL 5/11
|83
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Candy Man Rocket
|5H
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/13
|101
|Colonel Bowman
|5G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/13
|100
|Caramel Swirl
|5M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 5/14
|99
|Rosebug
|4F
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/12
|97
|Always Charming
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 5/12
|92
|Tommy Gun
|4G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/14
|89
|Alice Kramden
|3F
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/12
|86
|Chaysenbryn
|6M
|7f (ft)
|BEL 5/11
|85
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Reflexivity (IRE)
|3F
|7f (fm)
|BEL 5/12
|99
|Red Knight
|9G
|1 3/8m (fm)
|BEL 5/13
|98
|Dreams of Tomorrow
|6H
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/11
|92
|Pioneering Spirit
|4G
|1m (fm)
|BEL 5/11
|90
|Paros
|3G
|7f (fm)
|BEL 5/13
|89
|Twenty Six Black
|3C
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/13
|88
|Masterof the Tunes
|6M
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/14
|86
|Ballydooley (GB)
|6G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/14
|85
|Battle Scars
|5G
|1m (fm)
|BEL 5/14
|85
|Royal Spirit
|4C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/11
|85
|Cynwyd
|4G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/14
|84
|Lady of Thoroton
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/12
|83
|Splendid Summer
|4C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/14
|82
|Mama Banned Me
|3G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/13
|81
|Itsakeyper
|7M
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/12
|80
|Boss of All
|4F
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/13
|77
|Mysterious Stare
|3F
|1m (fm)
|BEL 5/14
|77
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Whatchatalkinabout
|2C
|5f (ft)
|BEL 5/12
|83
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Arcangelo
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|BEL 5/13
|101
|Drew’s Gold
|3C
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/12
|101
|Spansive
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/13
|87
