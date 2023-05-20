Ryvit extends win streak in Chick Lang

Trainer Steve Asmussen has another rising three-year-old sprinter in his barn in Ryvit, who decisively prevailed in Saturday’s $200,000 Chick Lang (G3) at Pimlico, a race marred by the fatal injury suffered by odds-on favorite Havnameltdown.

Narrowly in front of Havnameltdown entering the far turn when that rival suffered an inoperable injury and dumped jockey Luis Saez, Ryvit soon found himself well in front of the pack passing the quarter pole. Opening up a four-length advantage in midstretch, Ryvit safely held off a late bid from Prince of Jericho to win by 1 3/4 lengths under Tyler Gaffalione.

Owned by Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt, Ryvit covered six furlongs in 1:09.33 over a fast track and paid $12.80 as the third choice in a field of seven three-year-olds. Prince of Jericho finished four lengths clear of Frosted Departure, who was followed by Prove Right, Super Chow, and Bristol Channel.

Havnameltdown, a three-time graded stakes winner who most recently missed by a head in the Feb. 25 Saudi Derby, was found to have fractured his left front ankle and was euthanized. Saez was sent to a local hospital complaining of leg pain.

“We never had an issue with him,” trainer Bob Baffert said of Havnameltdown. “We are so careful with all these horses, and it still happens. It is something that is disheartening. I feel so bad for that horse, and I just hope that Luis is ok.”

This was the sixth career win in the Chick Lang for Asmussen, the most notable of his previous winners being future sprint champion Mitole (2018). The Chick Lang was the fourth win in a row for Ryvit, who entered off a trio of victories during the spring at Oaklawn Park, including the April 29 Bachelor S.

“Obviously the sprint stakes at Saratoga are lucrative and what we will aim for next,” Steve Asmussen said of the winner.

Bred in Kentucky by Curt Leake, Ryvit sold for $70,000 as a yearling at the Texas Thoroughbred Association sale. By Competitive Edge, he was produced by She is Bedazzling, a Medaglia d’Oro half-sister to Grade 2 winner High Dollar Woman.

Baffert had better luck in the $100,000 Sir Barton S., when Arabian Lion cruised to a four-length win as the 2-5 favorite in a field of five three-year-olds. A half-length second to scratched Preakness (G1) entrant First Mission in the April 15 Lexington (G3) at Keeneland, Arabian Lion made all to win in a time of 1:41.13 for 1 1/16 miles under John Velazquez.

“I should have run him in the Preakness!,” Baffert said. “What I saw today I thought I was going to see in the Lexington. If he would have won the Lexington, he would have definitely been in the Preakness. I think that race sort of helped him, and I wanted to give him one more time around two turns.”

Owned by Zedan Racing, Arabian Lion returned $2.80. Finishing second in the Sir Barton, restricted to nonwinners of open stakes, was second choice Tapit’s Conquest, who had 6 1/2 lengths on Denington.

Sold for $600,000 at OBS as a juvenile, Arabian Lion is by the Baffert-trained Triple Crown winner Justify and out of the stakes-placed Unbound, by Distorted Humor. His third dam was the undefeated Hall of Famer Personal Ensign.