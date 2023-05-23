Speed Stakes Ratings May 15-21

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Rattle N Roll
|4C
|1 3/16m (ft)
|PIM 5/19
|Pimlico Special S. Presented by Bulleit Bourbon
|101
|Bye Bye Bobby
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SRP 5/21
|San Juan County Commissioners S.
|99
|Interstatedaydream
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|PIM 5/19
|Allaire DuPont Distaff S. Presented by Starry
|95
|Phlash Drive
|7G
|1m (ft)
|FON 5/19
|Diamon Joe S.
|79
|Queenscaballo
|4F
|1m (ft)
|FON 5/20
|Spice Swirl S.
|70
|Straight No Chaser
|4C
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Maryland Sprint S. Presented by Big Ass Fans
|104
|Dean Delivers
|4G
|7f (ft)
|GP 5/20
|Big Drama S.
|103
|Cheetara (CHI)
|6M
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Skipat S. Presented by Old Bay
|90
|Mia’s Crusade
|4F
|6f (sy)
|MTH 5/20
|Spruce Fir H.
|89
|Oeuvre
|4F
|6f (ft)
|HAW 5/21
|Third Chance S.
|88
|Speaking
|4G
|6f (ft)
|MTH 5/21
|John J. Reilly H.
|87
|Fire When Ready
|8G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|EDR 5/21
|Energy Downs S.
|73
|Gold Star Student
|5G
|5f (ft)
|EDR 5/20
|Derby Club Sprint S.
|69
|Never Explain
|5H
|1 1/8m (fm)
|PIM 5/20
|Dinner Party S. Presented by Bulleit Bourbon
|97
|Elm Drive
|4F
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 5/20
|Mizdirection S.
|95
|Foreign Relations
|5G
|1 1/2m (gd)
|CD 5/20
|Louisville S.
|91
|Beer Can Man
|5G
|5f (fm)
|PIM 5/20
|Jim McKay Turf Sprint S. Presented by Guinness
|90
|Train to Artemus
|5M
|5f (fm)
|PIM 5/19
|The Very One S.
|88
|Whitebeam (GB)
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|PIM 5/20
|Gallorette S. Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar
|84
|Arabian Lion
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Sir Barton S. sponsored by Brandon and Diannah Per
|102
|National Treasure
|3C
|1 3/16m (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Preakness S.
|100
|Nagirroc
|3C
|1m (fm)
|PIM 5/20
|James W. Murphy S. Presented by Four Seasons of Ba
|98
|Maple Leaf Mel
|3F
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/19
|Miss Preakness S. Presented by Case Tractor
|96
|Taxed
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|PIM 5/19
|George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan S.
|96
|Ryvit
|3C
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Chick Lang S. Presented by Case Tractor
|95
|Eye Witness
|3C
|7f (yl)
|BEL 5/20
|Paradise Creek S.
|94
|Aspray
|3F
|1m (fm)
|PIM 5/19
|Hilltop S. Presented by AeroVanti
|91
|Ryder Ryder Ryder
|3F
|7f (ft)
|WO 5/20
|Ruling Angel S. Presented by Ketel One
|91
|Uncashed
|3G
|6f (ft)
|PRM 5/20
|Golden Circle S.
|91
|Conclude
|3C
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 5/21
|Desert Code S.
|90
|Gigante
|3C
|1m (fm)
|IND 5/17
|Caesars H.
|89
|Twin City
|3G
|7f (ft)
|WO 5/21
|King Corrie S.
|87
|Wide West (IRE)
|3F
|5f (fm)
|GP 5/20
|Roar S.
|84
|Safeen
|3F
|1m (fm)
|IND 5/17
|Horseshoe Indianapolis H.
|82
