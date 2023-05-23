May 23, 2023

Speed Stakes Ratings May 15-21

May 23, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/15-5/21) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Rattle N Roll 4C 1 3/16m (ft) PIM 5/19 Pimlico Special S. Presented by Bulleit Bourbon 101
Bye Bye Bobby 4C 1 1/8m (ft) SRP 5/21 San Juan County Commissioners S. 99
Interstatedaydream 4F 1 1/8m (ft) PIM 5/19 Allaire DuPont Distaff S. Presented by Starry 95
Phlash Drive 7G 1m (ft) FON 5/19 Diamon Joe S. 79
Queenscaballo 4F 1m (ft) FON 5/20 Spice Swirl S. 70
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/15-5/21) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Straight No Chaser 4C 6f (ft) PIM 5/20 Maryland Sprint S. Presented by Big Ass Fans 104
Dean Delivers 4G 7f (ft) GP 5/20 Big Drama S. 103
Cheetara (CHI) 6M 6f (ft) PIM 5/20 Skipat S. Presented by Old Bay 90
Mia’s Crusade 4F 6f (sy) MTH 5/20 Spruce Fir H. 89
Oeuvre 4F 6f (ft) HAW 5/21 Third Chance S. 88
Speaking 4G 6f (ft) MTH 5/21 John J. Reilly H. 87
Fire When Ready 8G 6 1/2f (ft) EDR 5/21 Energy Downs S. 73
Gold Star Student 5G 5f (ft) EDR 5/20 Derby Club Sprint S. 69
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/15-5/21) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Never Explain 5H 1 1/8m (fm) PIM 5/20 Dinner Party S. Presented by Bulleit Bourbon 97
Elm Drive 4F a6 1/2f (fm) SA 5/20 Mizdirection S. 95
Foreign Relations 5G 1 1/2m (gd) CD 5/20 Louisville S. 91
Beer Can Man 5G 5f (fm) PIM 5/20 Jim McKay Turf Sprint S. Presented by Guinness 90
Train to Artemus 5M 5f (fm) PIM 5/19 The Very One S. 88
Whitebeam (GB) 4F 1 1/16m (fm) PIM 5/20 Gallorette S. Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar 84
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/15-5/21) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Arabian Lion 3C 1 1/16m (ft) PIM 5/20 Sir Barton S. sponsored by Brandon and Diannah Per 102
National Treasure 3C 1 3/16m (ft) PIM 5/20 Preakness S. 100
Nagirroc 3C 1m (fm) PIM 5/20 James W. Murphy S. Presented by Four Seasons of Ba 98
Maple Leaf Mel 3F 6f (ft) PIM 5/19 Miss Preakness S. Presented by Case Tractor 96
Taxed 3F 1 1/8m (ft) PIM 5/19 George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan S. 96
Ryvit 3C 6f (ft) PIM 5/20 Chick Lang S. Presented by Case Tractor 95
Eye Witness 3C 7f (yl) BEL 5/20 Paradise Creek S. 94
Aspray 3F 1m (fm) PIM 5/19 Hilltop S. Presented by AeroVanti 91
Ryder Ryder Ryder 3F 7f (ft) WO 5/20 Ruling Angel S. Presented by Ketel One 91
Uncashed 3G 6f (ft) PRM 5/20 Golden Circle S. 91
Conclude 3C a6 1/2f (fm) SA 5/21 Desert Code S. 90
Gigante 3C 1m (fm) IND 5/17 Caesars H. 89
Twin City 3G 7f (ft) WO 5/21 King Corrie S. 87
Wide West (IRE) 3F 5f (fm) GP 5/20 Roar S. 84
Safeen 3F 1m (fm) IND 5/17 Horseshoe Indianapolis H. 82

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs