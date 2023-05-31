May 31, 2023

Spot Plays June 1

May 31, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) La Aguililla, 3-1
(4th) Dreampoint, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Rocking to Home, 6-1
(2nd) Caribbean Pleasure, 9-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Moncrief, 3-1
(4th) Gentle Soul, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Notion to Tapit, 8-1
(3rd) Noble Fish, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Seminole Beach, 5-1
(3rd) Kiana’s Love, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Classic Max, 3-1
(5th) Oro Azteca, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Dr. Steve, 3-1
(4th) Dixie Cannonball, 3-1
Thistledown (3rd) Auger, 7-2
(7th) One More Tango, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Blueberry Doll, 4-1
(4th) Honey Won’t, 4-1

*


