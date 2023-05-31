Spot Plays June 1

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) La Aguililla, 3-1
|(4th) Dreampoint, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Rocking to Home, 6-1
|(2nd) Caribbean Pleasure, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Moncrief, 3-1
|(4th) Gentle Soul, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Notion to Tapit, 8-1
|(3rd) Noble Fish, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Seminole Beach, 5-1
|(3rd) Kiana’s Love, 9-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Classic Max, 3-1
|(5th) Oro Azteca, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Dr. Steve, 3-1
|(4th) Dixie Cannonball, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Auger, 7-2
|(7th) One More Tango, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Blueberry Doll, 4-1
|(4th) Honey Won’t, 4-1
