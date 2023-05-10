May 11, 2023

Spot Plays May 11

May 10, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Cinderella’s Cause, 7-2
(6th) Greatest Love, 3-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Hidden Access, 3-1
(5th) Bow Draw, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Mr Chance Romance, 7-2
(6th) Oppo Taco, 4-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Ghostly Girl, 4-1
(4th) Wicked Secret, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Boston Princess, 7-2
(6th) Journeyman, 6-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Public Safety, 3-1
(4th) Rejection Hurts, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Ace Reporter, 5-1
(5th) Rapunzel’s Song, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Just Got Started, 3-1
(4th) True Dakotan, 8-1
Pimlico (1st) Landon Jack, 6-1
(3rd) Erin’s Enthusiasm, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Salute the Kid, 4-1
(5th) Most Adorable, 6-1

