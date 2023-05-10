Spot Plays May 11

For Thursday
TRACK
(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Cinderella’s Cause, 7-2
|(6th) Greatest Love, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Hidden Access, 3-1
|(5th) Bow Draw, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Mr Chance Romance, 7-2
|(6th) Oppo Taco, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Ghostly Girl, 4-1
|(4th) Wicked Secret, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Boston Princess, 7-2
|(6th) Journeyman, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Public Safety, 3-1
|(4th) Rejection Hurts, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Ace Reporter, 5-1
|(5th) Rapunzel’s Song, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Just Got Started, 3-1
|(4th) True Dakotan, 8-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Landon Jack, 6-1
|(3rd) Erin’s Enthusiasm, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Salute the Kid, 4-1
|(5th) Most Adorable, 6-1
