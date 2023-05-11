Spot Plays May 12

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Mourne Mountains, 4-1
|(3rd) Jester’s Song, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) J. Wick, 6-1
|(4th) Emberly, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Jay Vee Bee, 3-1
|(5th) Amenset, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Bikini Nation, 4-1
|(2nd) Isabel Ludlow, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Drinks On Me, 5-1
|(4th) Sharp Pippa, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Wings of a Song, 3-1
|(4th) Bowl of Cherries, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Forloveofcountry, 3-1
|(3rd) Fly High, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Robust, 6-1
|(6th) Dial Sum In, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Maltese Falcon, 6-1
|(6th) Montana, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Trebuchet, 7-2
|(4th) Lets Run Two, 6-1
