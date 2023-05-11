May 11, 2023

Spot Plays May 12

May 11, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Mourne Mountains, 4-1
(3rd) Jester’s Song, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) J. Wick, 6-1
(4th) Emberly, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Jay Vee Bee, 3-1
(5th) Amenset, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Bikini Nation, 4-1
(2nd) Isabel Ludlow, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Drinks On Me, 5-1
(4th) Sharp Pippa, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Wings of a Song, 3-1
(4th) Bowl of Cherries, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Forloveofcountry, 3-1
(3rd) Fly High, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Robust, 6-1
(6th) Dial Sum In, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Maltese Falcon, 6-1
(6th) Montana, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Trebuchet, 7-2
(4th) Lets Run Two, 6-1

