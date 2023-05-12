May 12, 2023

Spot Plays May 13

May 12, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Norgay, 7-2
(4th) Mandatory, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Never Compromise, 7-2
(6th) Mr. Pete, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Toffee, 3-1
(6th) Heartbreaker, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Gato Negro, 9-2
(2nd) My Sunshine, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Kilkenny Bella, 5-1
(2nd) Dannyhill, 7-2
Monmouth Park (2nd) Excess Demand, 3-1
(3rd) Coal Mine, 4-1
Pimlico (2nd) Lady Di Fichi, 9-2
(3rd) Rebellious Stage, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Lori’s Eyes, 7-2
(2nd) Highly Creative, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Barristan the Bold, 3-1
(7th) Devil Among Us, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Bridge to Nowhere, 6-1
(4th) Rapid Test, 3-1

