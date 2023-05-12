Spot Plays May 13

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Norgay, 7-2
|(4th) Mandatory, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Never Compromise, 7-2
|(6th) Mr. Pete, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Toffee, 3-1
|(6th) Heartbreaker, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Gato Negro, 9-2
|(2nd) My Sunshine, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Kilkenny Bella, 5-1
|(2nd) Dannyhill, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Excess Demand, 3-1
|(3rd) Coal Mine, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Lady Di Fichi, 9-2
|(3rd) Rebellious Stage, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Lori’s Eyes, 7-2
|(2nd) Highly Creative, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Barristan the Bold, 3-1
|(7th) Devil Among Us, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Bridge to Nowhere, 6-1
|(4th) Rapid Test, 3-1
