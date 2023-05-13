Spot Plays May 14

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Naa Dudette, 4-1
|(5th) Tommy Gun, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Racetothefinish, 9-2
|(4th) Noises Off, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Sgt Powell, 3-1
|(5th) Fast Chad, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mr. Rhodium, 4-1
|(3rd) Cajun Hope, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Lucky Shot, 3-1
|(4th) Roll Gypsy Roll, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Cool Front, 6-1
|(6th) Crack the Code, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Victory Royale, 9-2
|(5th) Can She Scoot, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Hellman, 7-2
|(3rd) Lady Ensign, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Whiskey Outlaw, 10-1
|(6th) The Key Is Unity, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Prince Sussex, 6-1
|(2nd) Morning Thoughts, 6-1
Leave a Reply