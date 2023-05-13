May 13, 2023

Spot Plays May 14

May 13, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Naa Dudette, 4-1
(5th) Tommy Gun, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Racetothefinish, 9-2
(4th) Noises Off, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Sgt Powell, 3-1
(5th) Fast Chad, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mr. Rhodium, 4-1
(3rd) Cajun Hope, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Lucky Shot, 3-1
(4th) Roll Gypsy Roll, 4-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Cool Front, 6-1
(6th) Crack the Code, 7-2
Mountaineer (4th) Victory Royale, 9-2
(5th) Can She Scoot, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Hellman, 7-2
(3rd) Lady Ensign, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Whiskey Outlaw, 10-1
(6th) The Key Is Unity, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Prince Sussex, 6-1
(2nd) Morning Thoughts, 6-1

