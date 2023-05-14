Spot Plays May 15

For Monday
|Finger Lakes
|(7th) Winston’s Chance, 6-1
|(8th) Crypto Causeway, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Holiday House, 5-1
|(4th) Favorable Return, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Old Toby, 7-2
|(6th) Calibrachoa Kid, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) John’s Kid, 5-1
|(3rd) Suddenly Seductive, 5-1
|Parx
|(8th) Abuelo Nuno, 6-1
|(9th) Our Uptown Girl, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Samurai Legacy, 3-1
|(8th) Northern Spy, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Dougie D Oro, 3-1
|(6th) Stealth Mode, 3-1