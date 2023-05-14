May 14, 2023

Spot Plays May 15

May 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (7th) Winston’s Chance, 6-1
    (8th) Crypto Causeway, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Holiday House, 5-1
    (4th) Favorable Return, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Old Toby, 7-2
    (6th) Calibrachoa Kid, 5-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) John’s Kid, 5-1
    (3rd) Suddenly Seductive, 5-1
Parx   (8th) Abuelo Nuno, 6-1
    (9th) Our Uptown Girl, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Samurai Legacy, 3-1
    (8th) Northern Spy, 4-1
Thistledown   (4th) Dougie D Oro, 3-1
    (6th) Stealth Mode, 3-1

