May 17, 2023

Spot Plays May 18

May 17, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Welcometomyworld, 3-1
(5th) La Aguililla, 8-1
Charles Town (3rd) Super Sweetie, 3-1
(6th) Cheers for Kitten, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Gold Sweep, 7-2
(3rd) Humor Me Now, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Admiral’s Wave, 4-1
(5th) Uranium, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Apollo U Anywhere, 3-1
(3rd) Egomaniac, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Joan’s Way, 7-2
(4th) Tourastar, 9-2
Pimlico (1st) Dancer’s Melody, 4-1
(2nd) Creative Cadence, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs