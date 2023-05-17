Spot Plays May 18

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Welcometomyworld, 3-1
|(5th) La Aguililla, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Super Sweetie, 3-1
|(6th) Cheers for Kitten, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Gold Sweep, 7-2
|(3rd) Humor Me Now, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Admiral’s Wave, 4-1
|(5th) Uranium, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Apollo U Anywhere, 3-1
|(3rd) Egomaniac, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Joan’s Way, 7-2
|(4th) Tourastar, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(1st) Dancer’s Melody, 4-1
|(2nd) Creative Cadence, 3-1
