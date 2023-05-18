Spot Plays May 19

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(5th) Wynn Giant, 3-1
|(7th) Rotknee, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Essential Magic, 6-1
|(3rd) No Fooling Dude, 8-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Cheetah Miss, 3-1
|(5th) Bizzy Girl, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Endless Dream, 4-1
|(5th) Rose of Mooncoin, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Ransom Style, 3-1
|(4th) Domineering, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Early Frost, 4-1
|(5th) Ripken, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(3rd) Parish Belle, 5-1
|(7th) Chulainn, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Cowgirllover, 3-1
|(3rd) Social Circle, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Modera, 4-1
|(5th) Infiniteexperience, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Unilateral, 6-1
|(3rd) Manitoulin Island, 6-1
