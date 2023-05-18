May 18, 2023

Spot Plays May 19

May 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Wynn Giant, 3-1
(7th) Rotknee, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Essential Magic, 6-1
(3rd) No Fooling Dude, 8-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Cheetah Miss, 3-1
(5th) Bizzy Girl, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Endless Dream, 4-1
(5th) Rose of Mooncoin, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Ransom Style, 3-1
(4th) Domineering, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Early Frost, 4-1
(5th) Ripken, 3-1
Pimlico (3rd) Parish Belle, 5-1
(7th) Chulainn, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Cowgirllover, 3-1
(3rd) Social Circle, 3-1
Santa Anita (4th) Modera, 4-1
(5th) Infiniteexperience, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Unilateral, 6-1
(3rd) Manitoulin Island, 6-1

