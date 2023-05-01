May 1, 2023

Spot Plays May 2

May 1, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Party At Grants, 10-1
    (8th) Santos Dumont, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Motley Sue, 7-2
    (8th) Real Good Vybz, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) Kitty Maclean, 3-1
    (8th) Ajic Jay, 7-2
Mountaineer   (4th) Mister Ransom, 8-1
    (8th) Baltic Fleet, 8-1
Parx Racing   (1st) E T’s Candy Man, 6-1
    (9th) Breezy Gust, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Saunter, 5-1
    (6th) Irish Unity, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Ensleys Dream, 3-1
    (7th) V Bucks, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs