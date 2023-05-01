Spot Plays May 2

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Party At Grants, 10-1
|(8th) Santos Dumont, 10-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Motley Sue, 7-2
|(8th) Real Good Vybz, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Kitty Maclean, 3-1
|(8th) Ajic Jay, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Mister Ransom, 8-1
|(8th) Baltic Fleet, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) E T’s Candy Man, 6-1
|(9th) Breezy Gust, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Saunter, 5-1
|(6th) Irish Unity, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Ensleys Dream, 3-1
|(7th) V Bucks, 6-1
