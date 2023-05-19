May 19, 2023

Spot Plays May 20

May 19, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Joey Freshwater, 6-1
(4th) Curlins Choir, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Hot Chicks Only, 3-1
(6th) Cardiff Crack, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Find Your Passion, 4-1
(6th) Hustle Queen, 9-2
Monmouth Park (4th) Epicurean, 6-1
(5th) Lookin’ Super, 5-1
Parx (4th) Diesel, 3-1
(6th) Wagon Boss, 5-1
Pimlico (3rd) Weyhill Road, 5-1
(5th) Downtown Katie, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (3rd) Secret Blarney, 3-1
(4th) Go Go Go, 9-2
Santa Anita (7th) Tenth Street Don, 7-2
(8th) Big Summer, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Ol’ L B, 8-1
(7th) Aujara, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Wickedblackbullet, 9-2
(4th) Prideofdistinction, 4-1

