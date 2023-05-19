Spot Plays May 20

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Joey Freshwater, 6-1
|(4th) Curlins Choir, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Hot Chicks Only, 3-1
|(6th) Cardiff Crack, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Find Your Passion, 4-1
|(6th) Hustle Queen, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Epicurean, 6-1
|(5th) Lookin’ Super, 5-1
|Parx
|(4th) Diesel, 3-1
|(6th) Wagon Boss, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(3rd) Weyhill Road, 5-1
|(5th) Downtown Katie, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) Secret Blarney, 3-1
|(4th) Go Go Go, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(7th) Tenth Street Don, 7-2
|(8th) Big Summer, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Ol’ L B, 8-1
|(7th) Aujara, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Wickedblackbullet, 9-2
|(4th) Prideofdistinction, 4-1
Leave a Reply