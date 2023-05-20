May 20, 2023

Spot Plays May 21

May 20, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Jet Set Juliet, 4-1
(3rd) Dark Vector, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Hocus, 3-1
(5th) Switzer, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Lady in a Hurry, 3-1
(7th) Valerie, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Rachels Song, 3-1
(3rd) Eilat, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Behavin Myself, 4-1
(5th) Protonic Power, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Rush Center, 4-1
(2nd) Smart and Fast, 8-1
Mountaineer (1st) Paynt the Kitty, 7-2
(2nd) Daaher Street, 9-2
Santa Anita (1st) Spicybug, 7-2
(3rd) Manitowish, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Bijou Baby, 4-1
(7th) Stayhonor Goodside, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs