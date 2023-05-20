Spot Plays May 21

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Jet Set Juliet, 4-1
|(3rd) Dark Vector, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Hocus, 3-1
|(5th) Switzer, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(6th) Lady in a Hurry, 3-1
|(7th) Valerie, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Rachels Song, 3-1
|(3rd) Eilat, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Behavin Myself, 4-1
|(5th) Protonic Power, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Rush Center, 4-1
|(2nd) Smart and Fast, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Paynt the Kitty, 7-2
|(2nd) Daaher Street, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Spicybug, 7-2
|(3rd) Manitowish, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Bijou Baby, 4-1
|(7th) Stayhonor Goodside, 10-1
