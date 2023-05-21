Spot Plays May 22

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Lookin Grand, 8-1
|(3rd) Gimmedamoney, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) El Rosillo, 3-1
|(6th) Indocumentado 5-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(5th) Flat Out Fabio, 9-2
|(8th) Old Homestead, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Money for Mischief, 7-2
|(6th) Dark Oak, 7-2
|Parx
|(5th) Tough Tickets, 4-1
|(6th) Nurturing, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Garbo Speaks, 7-2
|(6th) Graves Mill Road, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Honey Bourbon, 3-1
|(5th) Shady Daisy, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Lucky to Have Me, 10-1
|(8th) Totellyouthetruth, 5-1