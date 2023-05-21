May 21, 2023

Spot Plays May 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Lookin Grand, 8-1
    (3rd) Gimmedamoney, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) El Rosillo, 3-1
    (6th) Indocumentado 5-1
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Flat Out Fabio, 9-2
    (8th) Old Homestead, 4-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Money for Mischief, 7-2
    (6th) Dark Oak, 7-2
Parx   (5th) Tough Tickets, 4-1
    (6th) Nurturing, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Garbo Speaks, 7-2
    (6th) Graves Mill Road, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Honey Bourbon, 3-1
    (5th) Shady Daisy, 8-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Lucky to Have Me, 10-1
    (8th) Totellyouthetruth, 5-1

