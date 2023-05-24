May 24, 2023

Spot Plays May 25

May 24, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (6th) Grace Elizabeth, 4-1
(7th) Lucky Bop, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Go Otto Go, 4-1
(3rd) Luna Moth, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Bet on Drama, 3-1
(3rd) Shaolin, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Vanishing Interest, 3-1
(5th) Kartano, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Forward Curve, 3-1
(5th) Shez Reckless, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Two Rivers Over, 7-2
(5th) Anjaway, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Ginger Berries, 7-2
(5th) Switchrattlenroll, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Quit Quay, 5-1
(4th) Kellan, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Can I Go Too, 9-2
(5th) Sakonna, 8-1
Woodbine (3rd) Ami’s Link, 3-1
(4th) Speed Chess, 10-1

