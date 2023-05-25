May 25, 2023

Spot Plays May 26

May 25, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Strong Odor, 9-2
(5th) Penner Ash, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Makinlimmargaritas, 3-1
(5th) Felicias Castle, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Sharp Tune, 6-1
(5th) What a Country, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Tiger Queen, 4-1
(4th) Sweet Layla Rae, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Golden Voice, 4-1
(6th) No Action, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Dagda, 4-1
(4th) Doctor Abbie, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Vax a Nation, 4-1
(2nd) The Last Scip, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Spanish Kiss, 7-2
(4th) Ourpeppermintcandy, 5-1
Santa Anita (5th) Deservedly, 3-1
(6th) Seismic Spirit, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Eye Got It Good, 7-2
(5th) Bet N Win, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs