May 27, 2023

Spot Plays May 27

May 26, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (1st) Talkin Pharoah, 7-2
    (3rd) Variable Cost, 4-1
Canterbury   (2nd) Westons Wildcast, 9-2
    (5th) Last Martini, 9-2
Charles Town   (4th) Buddy Buddy, 3-1
    (6th) My Juba, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Liam’s Message, 3-1
    (10th) Sparkle Blue, 7-2
Delaware Park   (4th) Golden Gulley, 4-1
    (7th) Reconvene, 9-2
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Theuntouchableone, 4-1
    (4th) All the King’s Men, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (5th) Ricky Bobby, 3-1
    (8th) Scarlettsblackjack, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Western Sierra, 4-1
    (5th) Moro First Class, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) First Team, 5-1
    (10th) Chess Master, 4-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) The Heights, 9-2
    (5th) Lady Irvine, 4-1
Pimlico   (1st) Crownedcountcristo, 7-2
    (9th) Queen Jelly Bean, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Milton Street, 3-1
    (4th) Drink, 3-1
Santa Anita   (5th) Vegan, 7-2
    (7th) Lovesick Blues, 6-1
Woodbine   (6th) Souper Sinclair, 5-1
    (7th Lois Len, 7-2

