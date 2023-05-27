May 27, 2023

Spot Plays May 28

May 27, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Jolly Mill Jill, 8-1
(3rd) Bourbon’s Hope, 4-1
Canterbury (2nd) Wild Time, 7-2
(5th) Curious Inji, 8-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Owen’s Pleasure, 4-1
(2nd) Chileno, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Lusma, 3-1
(5th) Wild Billy D, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Van Dusen, 3-1
(7th) Bluefield, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Soviet Standard, 9-2
(3rd) One Way Home, 4-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) God’s Glory, 8-1
(7th) Playground Legend, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Handome Joanie, 7-2
(4th) Heartness, 9-2
Pimlico (2nd) Nibbles, 7-2
(3rd) Seems to Whisper, 4-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Carol’s Comic, 3-1
(6th) Magic Game, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Sing Dixie, 3-1
(4th) Justin’s Way, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs