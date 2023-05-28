May 29, 2023

Spot Plays May 29

May 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Memorial Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Tempermental, 12-1
    (5th) Waterville, 8-1
Canterbury Park   (4th) Tatum’s Journey, 9-2
    (5th) Bigfoot City, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) My Favorite Uncle, 4-1
    (6th) Shekky Shebaz, 5-1
Emerald Downs   (1st) Gunnhild, 3-1
    (8th) Whos Dallins Daddy,10-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Tra Lad, 3-1
    (5th) Devil or Angel, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Liberty Wolf, 6-1
    (2nd) Silent Bullet, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Madre Di Grandezza, 9-2
    (8th) Cowboy Image, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Ironit, 9-2
    (8th) More Ice, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (6th) Live Is Life, 7-2
    (9th) Rough Sea, 6-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Strong Safety, 6-1
    (8th) Fortuna Adiuvat, 4-1
Parx   (4th) Baby Gundin, 3-1
    (8th) Geebert, 4-1
Pimlico   (6th) Occasional Moon, 9-2
    (8th) Everett’s Song, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Halo Moon, 6-1
    (7th) Rockin the Dad Bod, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Falk, 3-1
    (6th) Strasbourg, 7-2
Santa Anita   (6th) Uncle Reg, 4-1
    (7th) Exaulted, 5-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Diamonds Enjoy, 8-1
    (4th) Little Vaquero, 8-1

