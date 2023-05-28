Spot Plays May 29

For Memorial Day Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Tempermental, 12-1
|(5th) Waterville, 8-1
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Tatum’s Journey, 9-2
|(5th) Bigfoot City, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) My Favorite Uncle, 4-1
|(6th) Shekky Shebaz, 5-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Gunnhild, 3-1
|(8th) Whos Dallins Daddy,10-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Tra Lad, 3-1
|(5th) Devil or Angel, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Liberty Wolf, 6-1
|(2nd) Silent Bullet, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Madre Di Grandezza, 9-2
|(8th) Cowboy Image, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(5th) Ironit, 9-2
|(8th) More Ice, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(6th) Live Is Life, 7-2
|(9th) Rough Sea, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Strong Safety, 6-1
|(8th) Fortuna Adiuvat, 4-1
|Parx
|(4th) Baby Gundin, 3-1
|(8th) Geebert, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(6th) Occasional Moon, 9-2
|(8th) Everett’s Song, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Halo Moon, 6-1
|(7th) Rockin the Dad Bod, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Falk, 3-1
|(6th) Strasbourg, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(6th) Uncle Reg, 4-1
|(7th) Exaulted, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Diamonds Enjoy, 8-1
|(4th) Little Vaquero, 8-1
