May 30, 2023

Spot Plays May 31

May 30, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park (3rd) Praline’s Cat, 5-1
(5th) Shanghai Superfly, 3-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Holiday Jazz, 4-1
(6th) Lady Teuflesberg, 4-1
Hawthorne (5th) Blow Torch, 6-1
(6th) Bunny Shine, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Splash of Tonic, 5-1
(5th) Moms Moon, 9-2
Parx (1st) Elusive Ryder, 3-1
(2nd) Warrior’s Ransom, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Billieanne, 4-1
(5th) Moonsafe, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Gypsy Kitten, 9-2
(5th) Don’t Make Me Beg, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Classic Mo, 7-2
(5th) John’s Rock, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs