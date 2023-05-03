May 3, 2023

Spot Plays May 4

May 3, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (1st) Round the Town, 3-1
    (8th) Emerald Forest, 8-1
Belterra Park   (3rd) P K Wood, 4-1
    (7th) Looks Good N a Tux, 5-1
Charles Town   (5th) Mygidgetmarie, 10-1
    (8th) Bubba G, 7-2
Churchill Downs   (6th) Double Crown, 10-1
    (11th) Palace Kitten, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) For Harper, 7-2
    (7th) Cheapskate Diva, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (6th) Big Gift, 3-1
    (7th) Oat Milk Latte, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Canal, 6-1
    (7th) Souper Legacy, 6-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Wildwood Secret, 3-1
    (6th) Her Gold Mine, 8-1
Laurel   (4th) Honor the Fleet, 5-1
    (7th) Exculpatory, 5-1
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Greek Heiress, 5-1
    (7th) El Tomate, 7-2
Penn National   (1st) Moon Warrior, 7-2
    (5th) Summer Ash, 4-1

