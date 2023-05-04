Spot Plays May 5

|Belmont Park
|(3rd) West Star, 10-1
|(7th) Sonic Speed, 6-1
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Dance the Day Away,
3-1
|(4th) Coyote Road, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Smooth as Glass, 9-2
|(7th) Complete Surprise,
5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(6th) Didia, 5-1
|(10th) Flashy Gem, 10-1
Evangeline Downs
|(5th) Strong Eagle, 6-1
|(8th) Flashy Meg, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Half Hoping, 5-1
|(4th) Zippy Baby, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Law Machine, 4-1
|(5th) Chenti, 9-2
|Laurel
|(6th) Porch Swing, 7-2
|(9th) Dart, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Tribal Spirit, 8-1
|(7th) Make Noise, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Pepe Tono, 7-2
|(5th) Polsar, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Trusty Rusty, 6-1
|(7th) Wyfire, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Jackson Strong, 3-1
|(8th) Martini’s Amica, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Grandiose Summer, 4-1
|(5th) Willtobelucky, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Diosa Catrina, 3-1
|(7th) Starlight Ridge, 3-1
