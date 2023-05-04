May 4, 2023

Spot Plays May 5

May 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) West Star, 10-1
    (7th) Sonic Speed, 6-1
Belterra Park   (3rd) Dance the Day Away, 3-1
    (4th) Coyote Road, 4-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Smooth as Glass, 9-2
    (7th) Complete Surprise, 5-1
Churchill Downs   (6th) Didia, 5-1
    (10th) Flashy Gem, 10-1
Evangeline Downs   (5th) Strong Eagle, 6-1
    (8th) Flashy Meg, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Half Hoping, 5-1
    (4th) Zippy Baby, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Law Machine, 4-1
    (5th) Chenti, 9-2
Laurel   (6th) Porch Swing, 7-2
    (9th) Dart, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (3rd) Tribal Spirit, 8-1
    (7th) Make Noise, 5-1
Penn National   (1st) Pepe Tono, 7-2
    (5th) Polsar, 6-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Trusty Rusty, 6-1
    (7th) Wyfire, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (5th) Jackson Strong, 3-1
    (8th) Martini’s Amica, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Grandiose Summer, 4-1
    (5th) Willtobelucky, 7-2
Woodbine   (2nd) Diosa Catrina, 3-1
    (7th) Starlight Ridge, 3-1

