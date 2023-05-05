May 5, 2023

Spot Plays May 6

May 5, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Union Lights, 3-1
    (11th) One Headlight, 4-1
Belterra Park   (3rd) Gotsomemojo, 7-2
    (8th) Mambo Kitten, 7-2
Charles Town   (1st) We B Shackin, 6-1
    (4th) Cheers for Kitten, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (7th) Motorious, 8-1
    (12th) Two Phil’s 12-1
Emerald Downs   (1st) Proud Lion, 7-2
    (2nd) Foggy Bottom, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Machine Gun Man, 6-1
    (7th) Seau, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Miss Ever Ready, 3-1
    (7th) Sea of Liberty, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Time Passage, 4-1
    (10th) Positive Review, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Two Rivers Over, 7-2
    (7th) Social Engagement, 8-1
Laurel   (1st) Color Crush, 7-2
    (9th) Joe, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Abundant, 5-1
    (11th) Mahomey, 8-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Curlin’s Thrill, 5-1
    (10th) Microscope, 8-1
Penn National   (3rd) Z’s So Good, 8-1
    (5th) Moonsafe, 3-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Stella Boy, 4-1
    (7th) Fast and Shiny, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (9th) Lord Berrier, 5-1
    (10th) Vintner, 3-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Dew It With Style, 5-1
    (4th) One for the Money, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (4th) Cross Examine, 4-1
    (10th) Tartini, 4-1
Woodbine   (5th) Forest Star, 7-2
    (8th) It’s a Birdie, 3-1

