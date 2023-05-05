Spot Plays May 6

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Union Lights, 3-1
|
|
|(11th) One Headlight, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|
|(3rd) Gotsomemojo, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Mambo Kitten, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) We B Shackin, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Cheers for Kitten,
3-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(7th) Motorious, 8-1
|
|
|(12th) Two Phil’s 12-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(1st) Proud Lion, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Foggy Bottom, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(1st) Machine Gun Man, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Seau, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Miss Ever Ready, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Sea of Liberty, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Time Passage, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Positive Review, 9-2
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(3rd) Two Rivers Over, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Social Engagement,
8-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Color Crush, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Joe, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Abundant, 5-1
|
|
|(11th) Mahomey, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(3rd) Curlin’s Thrill, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) Microscope, 8-1
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) Z’s So Good, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Moonsafe, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Stella Boy, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Fast and Shiny, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(9th) Lord Berrier, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) Vintner, 3-1
|Thistledown
|
|(3rd) Dew It With Style,
5-1
|
|
|(4th) One for the Money,
7-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(4th) Cross Examine, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Tartini, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(5th) Forest Star, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) It’s a Birdie, 3-1
Leave a Reply