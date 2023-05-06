Spot Plays May 7

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Consumer Spending, 4-1
|(9th) Bubble Rock, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Stretch Run, 7-2
|(7th) Smiling Molly, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Taormina, 6-1
|(9th) Fight, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Bumper Girl, 8-1
|(6th) It’s Bob’s Business, 9-2
|Laurel
|`
|(5th) Sweet Shugs, 4-1
|(6th) I Got a Rock, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Super Vision, 7-2
|(5th) Breezy Connection, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(7th) One Flew South, 6-1
|(9th) Numero Dix, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Seattle Point, 6-1
|(7th) Conglomerate, 8-1
