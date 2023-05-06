May 6, 2023

Spot Plays May 7

May 6, 2023

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Consumer Spending, 4-1
    (9th) Bubble Rock, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Stretch Run, 7-2
    (7th) Smiling Molly, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Taormina, 6-1
    (9th) Fight, 3-1
Hawthorne   (4th) Bumper Girl, 8-1
    (6th) It’s Bob’s Business, 9-2
Laurel ` (5th) Sweet Shugs, 4-1
    (6th) I Got a Rock, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Super Vision, 7-2
    (5th) Breezy Connection, 7-2
Santa Anita   (7th) One Flew South, 6-1
    (9th) Numero Dix, 5-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Seattle Point, 6-1
    (7th) Conglomerate, 8-1

