Top Brisnet Class Ratings May 15-21

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Rattle N Roll
|PIM
|1 3/16m (ft)
|5/19
|121.7
|Dean Delivers
|GP
|7f (ft)
|5/20
|121.6
|Straight No Chaser
|PIM
|6f (ft)
|5/20
|121.6
|National Treasure
|PIM
|1 3/16m (ft)
|5/20
|120.8
|Synthesis
|BEL
|7f (ft)
|5/18
|120.5
|Pharoah’s Heart
|BEL
|1m (ft)
|5/19
|120.4
|Taxed
|PIM
|1 1/8m (ft)
|5/19
|120.3
|Dazzling Blue
|CD
|6f (ft)
|5/19
|120.2
|Secret Rules
|BEL
|7f (sy)
|5/20
|120.0
|Rotknee
|BEL
|6f (ft)
|5/19
|119.8
|Interstatedaydream
|PIM
|1 1/8m (ft)
|5/19
|119.7
|Eye Witness
|BEL
|7f (yl)
|5/20
|119.4
|Maple Leaf Mel
|PIM
|6f (ft)
|5/19
|119.3
|Fireline
|BEL
|1m (ft)
|5/18
|119.3
|Beguine
|BEL
|6f (sy)
|5/20
|119.3
