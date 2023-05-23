May 23, 2023

Top Brisnet Class Ratings May 15-21

May 23, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Rattle N Roll PIM 1 3/16m (ft) 5/19 121.7
Dean Delivers GP 7f (ft) 5/20 121.6
Straight No Chaser PIM 6f (ft) 5/20 121.6
National Treasure PIM 1 3/16m (ft) 5/20 120.8
Synthesis BEL 7f (ft) 5/18 120.5
Pharoah’s Heart BEL 1m (ft) 5/19 120.4
Taxed PIM 1 1/8m (ft) 5/19 120.3
Dazzling Blue CD 6f (ft) 5/19 120.2
Secret Rules BEL 7f (sy) 5/20 120.0
Rotknee BEL 6f (ft) 5/19 119.8
Interstatedaydream PIM 1 1/8m (ft) 5/19 119.7
Eye Witness BEL 7f (yl) 5/20 119.4
Maple Leaf Mel PIM 6f (ft) 5/19 119.3
Fireline BEL 1m (ft) 5/18 119.3
Beguine BEL 6f (sy) 5/20 119.3

