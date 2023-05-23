May 23, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats May 23

May 23, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Michael Lenzini/Alexander Chavez 15 8 53%
David C. Anderson/Nathan Haar 15 7 47%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo 48 22 46%
Larry E. Smith/Perry Wayne Ouzts 24 11 46%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 22 9 41%
Chris J. Englehart/John R. Davila, Jr. 22 9 41%
Isai V. Gonzalez/Jose Angel Medina 25 10 40%
Michael L. Rone/Luis Raul Rivera 20 8 40%
Christophe Clement/Manuel Franco 15 6 40%
Amador Merei Sanchez/Marcos Meneses 15 6 40%
Isidro Tamayo/Evin A. Roman 21 8 38%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica 58 22 38%
Stacey R. Viands/Carlos Marrero 16 6 38%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 25 9 36%
Brendan P. Walsh/Tyler Gaffalione 25 9 36%
J. R. Caldwell/Rene Diaz 62 22 35%
Jose Francisco D’Angelo/Miguel Angel Vasquez 17 6 35%
Kari Craddock/Richard E. Eramia 20 7 35%
J. R. Caldwell/Obed Sanchez 23 8 35%
Michael M. Moore/Andy Hernandez 23 8 35%
Michael J. Maker/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 26 9 35%
Linda Rice/Jose L. Ortiz 32 11 34%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron 35 12 34%
Scott Becker/Victor Santiago 38 13 34%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux 42 14 33%

