Trainer/Jockey Stats May 23

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Michael Lenzini/Alexander Chavez
|
| 15
|
| 8
|
| 53%
|David C. Anderson/Nathan Haar
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 48
|
| 22
|
| 46%
|Larry E. Smith/Perry Wayne Ouzts
|
| 24
|
| 11
|
| 46%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Chris J. Englehart/John R. Davila, Jr.
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Isai V. Gonzalez/Jose Angel Medina
|
| 25
|
| 10
|
| 40%
|Michael L. Rone/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Christophe Clement/Manuel Franco
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Amador Merei Sanchez/Marcos Meneses
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Isidro Tamayo/Evin A. Roman
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 58
|
| 22
|
| 38%
|Stacey R. Viands/Carlos Marrero
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Brendan P. Walsh/Tyler Gaffalione
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|J. R. Caldwell/Rene Diaz
|
| 62
|
| 22
|
| 35%
|Jose Francisco D’Angelo/Miguel Angel Vasquez
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Kari Craddock/Richard E. Eramia
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|J. R. Caldwell/Obed Sanchez
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Michael M. Moore/Andy Hernandez
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Michael J. Maker/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 26
|
| 9
|
| 35%
|Linda Rice/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 32
|
| 11
|
| 34%
|Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron
|
| 35
|
| 12
|
| 34%
|Scott Becker/Victor Santiago
|
| 38
|
| 13
|
| 34%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 42
|
| 14
|
| 33%
