Webslinger, Set Piece highlight turf stakes at Churchill Downs

Three turf stakes, including a pair of graded events, will be offered on Saturday’s “Stephen Foster Preview Program” at Churchill Downs.

Audubon S. – Race 7, 3:50 p.m. ET

Following a pair of encouraging stakes placings, Webslinger confirmed himself as an up-and-coming in the three-year-old turf division when recording a fine nose win in the American Turf (G2) on the Kentucky Derby undercard, defeating a deep field of challengers, and the Mark Casse-trained colt will seek to make it two in a row in the $225,000 Audubon.

The gelded son of Constitution tops a field of seven in the 1 1/8-mile turf affair, and Webslinger will retain the services of Javier Castellano.

Three unplaced contestants from the American Turf – Mendelssohns March, Scoobie Quando, and Desert Duke – are back to face Webslinger. Sharar, who exits wins over handicap and allowance rivals in Dubai, will make his U.S. debut for new trainer Todd Pletcher.

Arlington (G3) – Race 9, 4:55 p.m. ET

A six-time stakes winner for Brad Cox, Set Piece will be the one to beat in the $225,000 Arlington (G3) at 1 1/16 miles on turf. The seven-year-old gelding exits a rallying third in the May 4 Opening Verse under the Twin Spires, and Set Piece figures to be rolling late against six opponents in the Arlington with Florent Geroux.

English Group 2 scorer Royal Patronage merits respect following an allowance win at Keeneland. Unplaced from three U.S. stakes appearances last summer, the four-year-old colt appears to be on the right track for Graham Motion, and John Velazquez rides.

A Grade 1 turf upsetter last summer, Classic Causeway returns to the sod for Kenny McPeek following a pair of efforts on Oaklawn Park’s main track. Brian Hernandez Jr. guides the front-running specialist. Tiberius Mercurius will try stakes rivals for Mike Maker after winning a Churchill turf allowance as the favorite.

Regret (G3) – Race 5, 2:45 p.m. ET

Appalachian (G2) winner Papillo heads six three-year-old fillies in a competitive renewal of the $225,000 Regret (G3) at 1 1/8 miles on turf. An Irish import, Miss Papillo recorded a head second in the Herecomesthebride (G3) when making her U.S. debut three back, and the stalker exits a close fourth in the Edgewood (G2) on the Kentucky Oaks undercard. Castellano will be up.

Florida Oaks (G3) winner Mission of Joy edged Papillo by a head when third in the Edgewood, and the Motion-trained filly may compete for favoritism with Gaffalione.

Miss Riddler will make her first stakes attempt for Eddie Kenneally, improving to 2-for-2 with a convincing allowance win at Keeneland in late April. Stakes winner Girl Named Charlie will try to rebound from a sixth in the Edgewood.