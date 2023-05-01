May 1, 2023

Wet Paint tabbed as 5-2 choice in overflow Kentucky Oaks

May 1, 2023 Brisnet Staff Kentucky Oaks, Racing News 0

Wet Paint wins the Fantasy Stakes (Photo by Coady Photography)

The streaking Wet Paint looms as the 5-2 morning line favorite for Friday’s Kentucky Oaks (G1). The Churchill Downs feature has attracted an overflow field of 17, with a maximum of 14 to start.

Wet Paint will break from the middle of the field in post 7. Brad Cox stablemate Botanical, drawn next door in post 6, ranks as the 4-1 second choice as she aims to prove herself on dirt.

Southlawn is pegged as the third pick at 8-1, offering a father-versus-son story line. The Norm Casse pupil landed in post 4, beside Wonder Wheel, trained by his Hall of Fame father, Mark Casse. Last year’s champion juvenile filly seeking a return to form, Wonder Wheel is a 12-1 shot from post 5.

The joint 10-1 chances are Affirmative Lady, in post 13, and Pretty Mischievous, who adds blinkers in the outside post 14. On the rail is Dubai shipper Mimi Kakushi at 20-1.

Few could have imagined that onetime unbeaten sensation Hoosier Philly, who has fallen off form, is the last of three on the also-eligible list and a 30-1 longshot. Just ahead of her in order of preference are Taxed (20-1) and Julia Shining (15-1).

Carded as the 11th race on Friday, the 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks is scheduled for 5:51 p.m. (ET).

Here is the field for the 149th Oaks:

PostHorseJockeyTrainerML Odds
1Mimi KakushiMickael BarzalonaSalem bin Ghadayer20-1
2The Alys LookJavier CastellanoBrad Cox15-1
3Gambling GirlIrad Ortiz Jr.Todd Pletcher15-1
4SouthlawnRey GutierrezNorm Casse8-1
5Wonder WheelJoel RosarioMark Casse12-1
6BotanicalChris LanderosBrad Cox4-1
7Wet PaintFlavien PratBrad Cox5-2
8Promiseher AmericaJorge Vargas Jr.Ray Handal30-1
9And Tell Me NoliesRamon VazquezPeter Miller15-1
10Flying ConnectionFlorent GerouxTodd Fincher15-1
11Defining PurposeBrian Hernandez Jr.Kenny McPeek12-1
12Dorth VaderLuis SaezMichael Yates20-1
13Affirmative LadyJohn VelazquezGraham Motion10-1
14Pretty MischievousTyler GaffalioneBrendan Walsh10-1
AE 15TaxedRafael BejaranoRandy Morse20-1
AE 16Julia ShiningLuis SaezTodd Pletcher15-1
AE 17Hoosier PhillyEdgar MoralesThomas Amoss30-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs