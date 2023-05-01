Wet Paint tabbed as 5-2 choice in overflow Kentucky Oaks

The streaking Wet Paint looms as the 5-2 morning line favorite for Friday’s Kentucky Oaks (G1). The Churchill Downs feature has attracted an overflow field of 17, with a maximum of 14 to start.
Wet Paint will break from the middle of the field in post 7. Brad Cox stablemate Botanical, drawn next door in post 6, ranks as the 4-1 second choice as she aims to prove herself on dirt.
Southlawn is pegged as the third pick at 8-1, offering a father-versus-son story line. The Norm Casse pupil landed in post 4, beside Wonder Wheel, trained by his Hall of Fame father, Mark Casse. Last year’s champion juvenile filly seeking a return to form, Wonder Wheel is a 12-1 shot from post 5.
The joint 10-1 chances are Affirmative Lady, in post 13, and Pretty Mischievous, who adds blinkers in the outside post 14. On the rail is Dubai shipper Mimi Kakushi at 20-1.
Few could have imagined that onetime unbeaten sensation Hoosier Philly, who has fallen off form, is the last of three on the also-eligible list and a 30-1 longshot. Just ahead of her in order of preference are Taxed (20-1) and Julia Shining (15-1).
Carded as the 11th race on Friday, the 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks is scheduled for 5:51 p.m. (ET).
Here is the field for the 149th Oaks:
|Post
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|ML Odds
|1
|Mimi Kakushi
|Mickael Barzalona
|Salem bin Ghadayer
|20-1
|2
|The Alys Look
|Javier Castellano
|Brad Cox
|15-1
|3
|Gambling Girl
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Todd Pletcher
|15-1
|4
|Southlawn
|Rey Gutierrez
|Norm Casse
|8-1
|5
|Wonder Wheel
|Joel Rosario
|Mark Casse
|12-1
|6
|Botanical
|Chris Landeros
|Brad Cox
|4-1
|7
|Wet Paint
|Flavien Prat
|Brad Cox
|5-2
|8
|Promiseher America
|Jorge Vargas Jr.
|Ray Handal
|30-1
|9
|And Tell Me Nolies
|Ramon Vazquez
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|10
|Flying Connection
|Florent Geroux
|Todd Fincher
|15-1
|11
|Defining Purpose
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Kenny McPeek
|12-1
|12
|Dorth Vader
|Luis Saez
|Michael Yates
|20-1
|13
|Affirmative Lady
|John Velazquez
|Graham Motion
|10-1
|14
|Pretty Mischievous
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan Walsh
|10-1
|AE 15
|Taxed
|Rafael Bejarano
|Randy Morse
|20-1
|AE 16
|Julia Shining
|Luis Saez
|Todd Pletcher
|15-1
|AE 17
|Hoosier Philly
|Edgar Morales
|Thomas Amoss
|30-1
