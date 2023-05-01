Wet Paint tabbed as 5-2 choice in overflow Kentucky Oaks

The streaking Wet Paint looms as the 5-2 morning line favorite for Friday’s Kentucky Oaks (G1). The Churchill Downs feature has attracted an overflow field of 17, with a maximum of 14 to start.

Wet Paint will break from the middle of the field in post 7. Brad Cox stablemate Botanical, drawn next door in post 6, ranks as the 4-1 second choice as she aims to prove herself on dirt.

Southlawn is pegged as the third pick at 8-1, offering a father-versus-son story line. The Norm Casse pupil landed in post 4, beside Wonder Wheel, trained by his Hall of Fame father, Mark Casse. Last year’s champion juvenile filly seeking a return to form, Wonder Wheel is a 12-1 shot from post 5.

The joint 10-1 chances are Affirmative Lady, in post 13, and Pretty Mischievous, who adds blinkers in the outside post 14. On the rail is Dubai shipper Mimi Kakushi at 20-1.

Few could have imagined that onetime unbeaten sensation Hoosier Philly, who has fallen off form, is the last of three on the also-eligible list and a 30-1 longshot. Just ahead of her in order of preference are Taxed (20-1) and Julia Shining (15-1).

Carded as the 11th race on Friday, the 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks is scheduled for 5:51 p.m. (ET).

Here is the field for the 149th Oaks: