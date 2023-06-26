Belmont Park At a Glance June 26

TRACK BIAS MEET(05/04 – 06/25)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 8 13% E/P Rail 6.0fDirt 41 34% E Mid/Out 1 MileDirt 39 15% E/P Rail 1 1/16mDirt 24 21% E/P Middle InTf Sprint 23 26% P Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 39 13% S Rail InTf Routes 46 28% E Mid/Out Turf Routes 35 23% E Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(06/19 – 06/25)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 2 50% E/P Middle 6.0fDirt 4 25% E/P Middle 1 MileDirt 6 0% E/P Middle 1 1/16mDirt 2 0% E/P Inside InTf Sprint 4 50% E Middle Turf Sprint 3 0% P Outside InTf Routes 5 20% E/P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 7 14% E Outside