Belmont Park At a Glance June 26

|BELMONT PARK AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.21 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 41%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Quinella
|20.34
|Exacta
|60.66
|Daily Double
|58.27
|Trifecta
|324.07
|Pick 3
|287.63
|Superfecta
|1,995.56
|Pick 6
|34,140.96
|Pick 4
|1,708.36
|Pick 5
|13,265.69
|Grand Slam
|58.06
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Brown Chad C.
|21
|7
|6
|2
|2.56
|6
|27%
|Weaver George
|12
|5
|1
|1
|6.18
|1
|15%
|Handal Raymond
|9
|4
|1
|0
|5.74
|1
|19%
|Pletcher Todd A.
|9
|4
|1
|2
|3.62
|4
|21%
|Motion H. Graham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.83
|1
|17%
|Gyarmati Leah
|3
|2
|0
|0
|14.53
|2
|7%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Lezcano Jose
|16
|4
|2
|1
|8.32
|1
|17%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Torres Jaime A.
|14
|0
|0
|1
|22.23
|0
|11%
Leave a Reply