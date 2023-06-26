June 26, 2023

Belmont Park At a Glance June 26

June 26, 2023

BELMONT PARK AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.21 – 1
Favorite Win%: 41%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Quinella20.34
Exacta60.66
Daily Double58.27
Trifecta324.07
Pick 3287.63
Superfecta1,995.56
Pick 634,140.96
Pick 41,708.36
Pick 513,265.69
Grand Slam58.06
TRACK BIAS MEET(05/04 – 06/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 8 13% E/P Rail
6.0fDirt 41 34% E Mid/Out
1 MileDirt 39 15% E/P Rail
1 1/16mDirt 24 21% E/P Middle
InTf Sprint 23 26% P Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 39 13% S Rail
InTf Routes 46 28% E Mid/Out
Turf Routes 35 23% E Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(06/19 – 06/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 2 50% E/P Middle
6.0fDirt 4 25% E/P Middle
1 MileDirt 6 0% E/P Middle
1 1/16mDirt 2 0% E/P Inside
InTf Sprint 4 50% E Middle
Turf Sprint 3 0% P Outside
InTf Routes 5 20% E/P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 7 14% E Outside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Brown Chad C. 21 7 6 2 2.56 6 27%
Weaver George 12 5 1 1 6.18 1 15%
Handal Raymond 9 4 1 0 5.74 1 19%
Pletcher Todd A. 9 4 1 2 3.62 4 21%
Motion H. Graham 2 2 0 0 1.83 1 17%
Gyarmati Leah 3 2 0 0 14.53 2 7%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Lezcano Jose 16 4 2 1 8.32 1 17%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Torres Jaime A. 14 0 0 1 22.23 0 11%

