Delaware Speed by Circuit June 19-25

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Essaouira
|3F
|1m 70y (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|92
|Back Ring Luck
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/21
|89
|Ragtime Belle
|4F
|1 1/2m (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|89
|First to Last
|3C
|1m (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|85
|Mavilus
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/21
|85
|Polterer
|5G
|1 1/16m (my)
|DEL 6/23
|84
|King Cairo
|5G
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 6/23
|83
|Alvy
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/21
|82
|Compass Fire
|3F
|1m (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|82
|Bermondsey
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/21
|80
|Great Faces
|6G
|1m (wf)
|DEL 6/23
|79
|Mineola Mike
|4G
|1m (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|79
|Sacred Union
|6M
|1m (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|77
|Keranos
|4G
|1m (wf)
|DEL 6/23
|74
|D’oro Baby
|3F
|1m (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Runaway Jack
|4G
|5f (ft)
|DEL 6/21
|93
|Graceful Rose
|3F
|5f (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|89
|Pyron
|7H
|5f (my)
|DEL 6/23
|89
|Great Go Go
|7G
|6f (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|87
|Cloud Music
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/21
|85
|Greatitude
|4F
|5 1/2f (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|85
|My Beautiful Belle
|5M
|5f (wf)
|DEL 6/23
|85
|Fancy Warrior
|3F
|6f (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|82
|Grand Macallan
|3C
|6f (wf)
|DEL 6/23
|80
|Luckbealadytonight
|4F
|5 1/2f (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|80
|Sir Smoak
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/21
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Mission Man
|3G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 6/21
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Mainstream Sellout
|2F
|5f (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|72
|Surfboard
|2G
|5f (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|70
|Dublshotofcourage
|2G
|4 1/2f (wf)
|DEL 6/24
|63
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Run Poppy
|3C
|6f (wf)
|DEL 6/22
|88
