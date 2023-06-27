June 27, 2023

Delaware Speed by Circuit June 19-25

June 27, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/19-6/25) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Essaouira 3F 1m 70y (wf) DEL 6/22 92
Back Ring Luck 5G 1m (ft) DEL 6/21 89
Ragtime Belle 4F 1 1/2m (wf) DEL 6/24 89
First to Last 3C 1m (wf) DEL 6/22 85
Mavilus 5M 1m (ft) DEL 6/21 85
Polterer 5G 1 1/16m (my) DEL 6/23 84
King Cairo 5G 1m 70y (my) DEL 6/23 83
Alvy 3G 1m (ft) DEL 6/21 82
Compass Fire 3F 1m (wf) DEL 6/24 82
Bermondsey 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/21 80
Great Faces 6G 1m (wf) DEL 6/23 79
Mineola Mike 4G 1m (wf) DEL 6/24 79
Sacred Union 6M 1m (wf) DEL 6/24 77
Keranos 4G 1m (wf) DEL 6/23 74
D’oro Baby 3F 1m (wf) DEL 6/22 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/19-6/25) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Runaway Jack 4G 5f (ft) DEL 6/21 93
Graceful Rose 3F 5f (wf) DEL 6/22 89
Pyron 7H 5f (my) DEL 6/23 89
Great Go Go 7G 6f (wf) DEL 6/22 87
Cloud Music 3G 6f (ft) DEL 6/21 85
Greatitude 4F 5 1/2f (wf) DEL 6/24 85
My Beautiful Belle 5M 5f (wf) DEL 6/23 85
Fancy Warrior 3F 6f (wf) DEL 6/24 82
Grand Macallan 3C 6f (wf) DEL 6/23 80
Luckbealadytonight 4F 5 1/2f (wf) DEL 6/24 80
Sir Smoak 3G 6f (ft) DEL 6/21 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/19-6/25) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Mission Man 3G 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 6/21 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/19-6/25) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Mainstream Sellout 2F 5f (wf) DEL 6/22 72
Surfboard 2G 5f (wf) DEL 6/22 70
Dublshotofcourage 2G 4 1/2f (wf) DEL 6/24 63
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/19-6/25) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Run Poppy 3C 6f (wf) DEL 6/22 88

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs