June 6, 2023

Delaware Speed by Circuit May 29-June 4

June 6, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/29-6/4) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Brother Brad 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 90
Mission Key 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 87
Tiz Herself 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/1 84
Amount 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/3 76
Ghostinyou 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/3 76
Suiko 7M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/2 76
Catalena 3F 1m (ft) DEL 6/3 74
Branco Maria 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/2 73
Heleonortiz 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/2 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/29-6/4) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
St Andrews 4C 6f (ft) DEL 6/2 94
Sainthoodforbrian 4G 6f (ft) DEL 6/1 87
Money Song 5G 6f (ft) DEL 6/1 86
No Sabe Nada 4G 6f (ft) DEL 6/3 86
Our Fantasy 6M 6f (ft) DEL 5/31 82
Liberty Star 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/3 80
Blowthruyelowlites 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/2 79
Blame Catalaya 3F 6f (ft) DEL 5/31 74
Mikes Myth 3C 6f (ft) DEL 6/1 74
Notion to Tapit 4G 6f (ft) DEL 6/1 71
Victorian Riviera 4F 6f (ft) DEL 5/31 61
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/29-6/4) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Slime Queen 6M 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 6/3 89
Ocean City 3C 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 5/31 86
Bam Bam Blu 11G 5f (fm) DEL 5/31 84
S. Muffin 5G 5f (fm) DEL 6/2 82
Box Office Warrior 4G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/2 81
High Vibes 4F 1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/1 81
Compass Fire 3F 5f (fm) DEL 6/3 72
King Tsunami 4G 1 1/2m (fm) DEL 6/2 71
My Boy Colton 5H 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 6/1 69
Tucker Road 4G 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 5/31 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/29-6/4) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
First Joke 2F 4 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/3 86
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/29-6/4) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Ms. Bucchero 3F 6f (ft) DEL 6/1 96

