Delaware Speed by Circuit May 29-June 4

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Brother Brad
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 5/31
|90
|Mission Key
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 5/31
|87
|Tiz Herself
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/1
|84
|Amount
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/3
|76
|Ghostinyou
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/3
|76
|Suiko
|7M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/2
|76
|Catalena
|3F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 6/3
|74
|Branco Maria
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/2
|73
|Heleonortiz
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 6/2
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|St Andrews
|4C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/2
|94
|Sainthoodforbrian
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/1
|87
|Money Song
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/1
|86
|No Sabe Nada
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/3
|86
|Our Fantasy
|6M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/31
|82
|Liberty Star
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/3
|80
|Blowthruyelowlites
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/2
|79
|Blame Catalaya
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/31
|74
|Mikes Myth
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/1
|74
|Notion to Tapit
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/1
|71
|Victorian Riviera
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/31
|61
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Slime Queen
|6M
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 6/3
|89
|Ocean City
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 5/31
|86
|Bam Bam Blu
|11G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 5/31
|84
|S. Muffin
|5G
|5f (fm)
|DEL 6/2
|82
|Box Office Warrior
|4G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 6/2
|81
|High Vibes
|4F
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 6/1
|81
|Compass Fire
|3F
|5f (fm)
|DEL 6/3
|72
|King Tsunami
|4G
|1 1/2m (fm)
|DEL 6/2
|71
|My Boy Colton
|5H
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 6/1
|69
|Tucker Road
|4G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 5/31
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|First Joke
|2F
|4 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 6/3
|86
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Ms. Bucchero
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 6/1
|96
