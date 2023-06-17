Goodnight Olive returns to her winning ways in Bed o’ Roses

Goodnight Olive gained a measure of revenge over Wicked Halo in Saturday’s $194,000 Bed o’ Roses (G2) at Belmont Park, scoring by a neck over a rival who had delivered a tactical loss to the champion sprinter in last month’s Derby City Distaff (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Favored at 3-10 in the seven-furlong Bed o’ Roses, Goodnight Olive rated at the back of the compact field while saving ground early. Shifted outside to launch her stretch bid, Goodnight Olive ultimately wore down both Wicked Halo and Caramel Swirl after a prolonged drive. It was the fifth win on the Belmont card for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Champion #1 Goodnight Olive takes the Bed o' Roses S. at Belmont Park for trainer Chad Brown with @iradortiz in the irons! 🏆



Owned by First Row Partners and Team Hanley, Goodnight Olive paid $2.60 after covering the course in 1:22.39. Wicked Halo was second by three parts of a length over Caramel Swirl. Dr B was more than a dozen lengths back in fourth, while pacesetter Beguine trailed the field of five.

The Bed o’ Roses was the eighth win in 10 lifetime starts for Goodnight Olive, a five-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper. After running second in her debut, Goodnight Olive won seven in a row, including the Ballerina H. (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) en route to Eclipse Award honors. After taking her season debut in the Madison (G1) at Keeneland, Goodnight Olive was boxed in by Wicked Halo throughout the stretch in the Derby City Distaff, preventing her from seriously challenging the winning Matareya. Wicked Halo outfinished Goodnight Olive for second by a length.

“I think it pretty much confirmed that last time had she gone off the rail, she’d still have her winning streak going. But that’s horse racing,” trainer Chad Brown said. “I was just happy to see her really show her stuff and that she’s maintained her consistency and good form.



Bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet, Goodnight Olive is five-year-old by Ghostzapper and out of multiple Grade 3 winner Salty Strike, by Smart Strike.