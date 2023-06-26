Hawthorne At a Glance June 26

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.62 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 45%, Favorite Itm%: 81%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|57.31
|Daily Double
|64.42
|Trifecta
|281.47
|Pick 3
|376.47
|Superfecta
|1,420.88
|Pick 4
|2,771.87
|Pick 5
|3,639.69
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|1,668.33
|Super High Five Jackpot
|4,736.18
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|DiVito James P.
|6
|3
|1
|0
|7.52
|1
|17%
|Quinonez Max
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4.04
|1
|15%
|Mason Ingrid
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6.80
|1
|8%
|Haran John
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3.16
|2
|10%
|Kirby Frank J.
|5
|2
|0
|1
|7.36
|0
|16%
|Watkins James M.
|6
|2
|1
|0
|4.12
|1
|19%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Hernandez Olaf
|12
|4
|2
|2
|17.53
|1
|13%
|Centeno Alexis
|15
|4
|2
|2
|6.34
|3
|18%
|Mojica Orlando
|6
|3
|0
|3
|2.13
|3
|14%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Tavares Javier
|12
|0
|2
|1
|25.75
|0
|13%
