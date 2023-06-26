Hawthorne At a Glance June 26

TRACK BIAS MEET(03/05 – 06/25)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 54 56% E Outside 6.0fDirt 96 45% E Outside 1m 70yDirt 82 41% E Rail 1 1/16mDirt 4 0% P Outside Turf Sprint 17 29% P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 23 35% E Middle

TRACK BIAS WEEK(06/19 – 06/25)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 3 67% E Middle 6.0fDirt 5 20% P Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 6 33% S Middle 1 1/16mDirt 1 0% S Inside Turf Sprint 4 0% P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 5 80% E Mid/Out