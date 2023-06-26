June 26, 2023

Hawthorne At a Glance June 26

June 26, 2023 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.62 – 1
Favorite Win%: 45%, Favorite Itm%: 81%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta57.31
Daily Double64.42
Trifecta281.47
Pick 3376.47
Superfecta1,420.88
Pick 42,771.87
Pick 53,639.69
Pick 6 Jackpot1,668.33
Super High Five Jackpot4,736.18
TRACK BIAS MEET(03/05 – 06/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 54 56% E Outside
6.0fDirt 96 45% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 82 41% E Rail
1 1/16mDirt 4 0% P Outside
Turf Sprint 17 29% P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 23 35% E Middle
TRACK BIAS WEEK(06/19 – 06/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 3 67% E Middle
6.0fDirt 5 20% P Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 6 33% S Middle
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% S Inside
Turf Sprint 4 0% P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 5 80% E Mid/Out
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
DiVito James P. 6 3 1 0 7.52 1 17%
Quinonez Max 7 3 0 0 4.04 1 15%
Mason Ingrid 3 2 0 0 6.80 1 8%
Haran John 5 2 1 0 3.16 2 10%
Kirby Frank J. 5 2 0 1 7.36 0 16%
Watkins James M. 6 2 1 0 4.12 1 19%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Hernandez Olaf 12 4 2 2 17.53 1 13%
Centeno Alexis 15 4 2 2 6.34 3 18%
Mojica Orlando 6 3 0 3 2.13 3 14%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Tavares Javier 12 0 2 1 25.75 0 13%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs