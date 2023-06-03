Kalik lands stakes debut in Pennine Ridge

Kalik, the only horse in Saturday’s $200,000 Pennine Ridge (G2) at Belmont Park with no prior stakes experience, led his six rivals on a merry chase in the nine-furlong grass test for three-year-olds, winning gate-to-wire under Irad Ortiz Jr.

The third choice in the wagering and coming off of back-to-back wins in a maiden at Gulfstream and in an allowance at Belmont, Kalik set an uncontested pace of :24.69, :49.17, and 1:13.01. He found plenty left in the tank down the stretch to win by one length.

“Irad executed the plan perfectly,” said Chad Brown, who trains Kalik for owners Robert LaPenta, e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, and Madaket Stables. “It seems every week I look at him he’s a little bigger and stronger. You love to see that with a three-year-old.”

#6 Kalik goes gate-to-wire win the G2 Pennine Ridge S. at Belmont Park for trainer Chad Brown with @iradortiz in the irons! 🤩



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/xOinoIFu01 — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) June 3, 2023

Kalik covered the course on firm ground in 1:47.85 and paid $7.90. Second choice Far Bridge finished second by a head over 1.55-1 favorite Silver Knott, a dual Group 3 winner in England and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) runner-up last year. Rounding out the order of finish were longshots Lachaise, Freedom Trail, Congruent, and Belouni.

Kalik has now bankrolled $224,675. Last of seven in his debut over the dirt at Aqueduct in September, he next finished second in his debut over the turf before commencing his current three-race win streak.

Kalik is a son of Collected and the Street Cry mare Coronation Street, who has also reared the Grade 3-placed Bringer of Rain. He was bred in Ontario by Peter Berglar and Anderson Farms, and sold for $200,000 at Keeneland September.