Matareya heads six in Chicago

Derby City Distaff (G1) winner Matareya will be the one to beat in Saturday’s $225,000 Chicago (G3) at Ellis Park. A four-time stakes winner, including a pair of G1s, the four-year-old tops six fillies and mares in the seven-furlong test.

Brad Cox trains the Godolphin homebred daughter of Pioneerof the Nile, and Flavien Prat retains the assignment. A six-time winner, including her career debut at Ellis, Matareya exits a win over champion female sprinter Goodnight Olive, who came back to win last Saturday’s Bed o’ Roses (G3) at Belmont Park.

Grade 1 winner Society will cut back to a sprint following an unplaced effort in the La Troienne (G1) on May 5. A convincing winner of the seven-furlong Charles Town Oaks (G3) last summer, the four-year-old filly will show speed, and Tyler Gaffalione retakes the mount for Steve Asmussen.

Multiple graded-placed Hidden Connection, runner-up in the Doubledogdare (G3) two back, adds the services of Luis Saez. Drifaros invades from Florida off a troubled effort in the Doubledogdare (G3) at Gulfstream Park, finishing third before being placed second by the stewards. Martin Garcia takes over the reins for Teresa Pompay. Grade 3-placed Stella Noir and Be Like Water complete the field.