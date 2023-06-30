Spot Plays July 1

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Reserve Currency, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Northern Invader, 6-1
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Diamond Blitz, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Skinny Bobby, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Juba’s House, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Flat Cat, 3-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(6th) Timely Tradition,
10-1
|
|
|(8th) Fireline, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|
|(5th) Under One Sky, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) Harlan Estate, 10-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(3rd) Warriors Hero, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Crazy About You, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(4th) Alliaceous, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Ricky Bobby, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Impetuous Soul, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) Fast Fixer, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Bobby G, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Moody Woman, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|
|(1st) Next Revolt, 3-1
|
|
|(2nd) Paul Vincents Poem,
6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(7th) Great Britain, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Barfly, 3-1
|Pleasanton
|
|(1st) Lookout Point, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Dawn At Last, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(8th) Zen, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Girl Pro, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Commander Biz, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Fast Payday, 5-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Jo March, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Old Chestnut, 10-1
