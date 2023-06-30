June 30, 2023

Spot Plays July 1

June 30, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Reserve Currency, 7-2
    (5th) Northern Invader, 6-1
Canterbury   (1st) Diamond Blitz, 3-1
    (4th) Skinny Bobby, 6-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Juba’s House, 8-1
    (5th) Flat Cat, 3-1
Delaware Park   (6th) Timely Tradition, 10-1
    (8th) Fireline, 7-2
Ellis Park   (5th) Under One Sky, 10-1
    (9th) Harlan Estate, 10-1
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Warriors Hero, 5-1
    (4th) Crazy About You, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Alliaceous, 5-1
    (7th) Ricky Bobby, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Impetuous Soul, 6-1
    (11th) Fast Fixer, 4-1
Laurel   (4th) Bobby G, 8-1
    (7th) Moody Woman, 9-2
Los Alamitos   (1st) Next Revolt, 3-1
    (2nd) Paul Vincents Poem, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (7th) Great Britain, 7-2
    (10th) Barfly, 3-1
Pleasanton   (1st) Lookout Point, 5-1
    (5th) Dawn At Last, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Zen, 3-1
    (9th) Girl Pro, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Commander Biz, 3-1
    (7th) Fast Payday, 5-1
Woodbine   (1st) Jo March, 4-1
    (8th) Old Chestnut, 10-1

