Spot Plays June 10

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Oolong Hai, 8-1
|(2nd) I’mhavingamoment, 5-1
|Canterbury
|(1st) O’Babe, 9-2
|(5th) Barnfield, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Lucky Bop, 7-2
|(5th) Gambling Fever, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Asters d’Oro, 3-1
|(4th) Rapid Ruby, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Kiss, 3-1
|(2nd) Stand for Freedom, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Strait of Georgia, 3-1
|(6th) Peacehaven, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Blue Twirlin, 4-1
|(2nd) Catch a Tiger, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Thataway, 3-1
|(6th) Fashionista, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Anthracite, 3-1
|(5th) Veterans Beach, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Sevier, 3-1
|(3rd) Callin My Name, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Glamorous Life, 6-1
|(6th) Buck Moon, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Arrest, 7-2
|(3rd) Myfavoritedaughter, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Brought to You By, 5-1
|(6th) Hansenation, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Speedy Pal, 10-1
|(6th) Bequia, 4-1
Leave a Reply