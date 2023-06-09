June 9, 2023

Spot Plays June 10

June 9, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Oolong Hai, 8-1
(2nd) I’mhavingamoment, 5-1
Canterbury (1st) O’Babe, 9-2
(5th) Barnfield, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Lucky Bop, 7-2
(5th) Gambling Fever, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Asters d’Oro, 3-1
(4th) Rapid Ruby, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Kiss, 3-1
(2nd) Stand for Freedom, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Strait of Georgia, 3-1
(6th) Peacehaven, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Blue Twirlin, 4-1
(2nd) Catch a Tiger, 3-1
Laurel Park (5th) Thataway, 3-1
(6th) Fashionista, 6-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Anthracite, 3-1
(5th) Veterans Beach, 3-1
Parx (1st) Sevier, 3-1
(3rd) Callin My Name, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (1st) Glamorous Life, 6-1
(6th) Buck Moon, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Arrest, 7-2
(3rd) Myfavoritedaughter, 7-2
Thistledown (3rd) Brought to You By, 5-1
(6th) Hansenation, 5-1
Woodbine (4th) Speedy Pal, 10-1
(6th) Bequia, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs