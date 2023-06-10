Spot Plays June 11

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Golden Ghost, 7-2
|(4th) Six Percent, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(1st) Eye on the Dessert, 7-2
|(4th) Lonely Private, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Street Swagg, 9-2
|(2nd) Best Coast, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Agreetodisagree, 8-1
|(2nd) Zippy Baby, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bernardo’s Legacy, 3-1
|(3rd) Sandpiper Memories, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Tu Royal, 6-1
|(4th) Seaward, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Semper Fi, 7-2
|(3rd) Ice Cuby Baby, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(5th) Liana B, 3-1
|(8th) Amatteroftime, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Giant Payday, 3-1
|(5th) Silver Matt, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Abundant, 3-1
|(5th) Confetti Baby, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Seismic Spirit, 3-1
|(7th) Fried Asparagus, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Heat Merchant, 3-1
|(5th) Attabe, 4-1
