June 10, 2023

Spot Plays June 11

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Golden Ghost, 7-2
(4th) Six Percent, 7-2
Canterbury (1st) Eye on the Dessert, 7-2
(4th) Lonely Private, 6-1
Ellis Park (1st) Street Swagg, 9-2
(2nd) Best Coast, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Agreetodisagree, 8-1
(2nd) Zippy Baby, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bernardo’s Legacy, 3-1
(3rd) Sandpiper Memories, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Tu Royal, 6-1
(4th) Seaward, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Semper Fi, 7-2
(3rd) Ice Cuby Baby, 6-1
Monmouth Park (5th) Liana B, 3-1
(8th) Amatteroftime, 5-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Giant Payday, 3-1
(5th) Silver Matt, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Abundant, 3-1
(5th) Confetti Baby, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Seismic Spirit, 3-1
(7th) Fried Asparagus, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Heat Merchant, 3-1
(5th) Attabe, 4-1

