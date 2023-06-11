Spot Plays June 12

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Clingman, 10-1
|(6th) Rubys Mission, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(5th) Thunder Road, 5-1
|(8th) Greek Heiress, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Coyote Road, 3-1
|(7th) Paul Drake, 9-2
|Parx
|(5th) Mischievous Jones, 8-1
|(7th) Amaterasu, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Clay’s Opal Indy, 3-1
|(7th) Weller Rogue, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Clemson Tiger, 6-1
|(7th) Sun Daddy, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(4th) Undercover Lady, 4-1
|(8th) Sonnet, 4-1
