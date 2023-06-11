June 11, 2023

Spot Plays June 12

June 11, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (5th) Clingman, 10-1
    (6th) Rubys Mission, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Thunder Road, 5-1
    (8th) Greek Heiress, 8-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Coyote Road, 3-1
    (7th) Paul Drake, 9-2
Parx   (5th) Mischievous Jones, 8-1
    (7th) Amaterasu, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Clay’s Opal Indy, 3-1
    (7th) Weller Rogue, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Clemson Tiger, 6-1
    (7th) Sun Daddy, 9-2
Thistledown   (4th) Undercover Lady, 4-1
    (8th) Sonnet, 4-1

