June 14, 2023

Spot Plays June 14

June 13, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Not a Dance, 9-2
(4th) Club Mesquite, 6-1
Delaware Park (1st) Boss Angel, 3-1
(2nd) Orocovix, 6-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Grand Hideaway, 4-1
(5th) Campisi, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Royal County, 5-1
(4th) More Than a Diva, 5-1
Parx (5th) Smooth Motion, 4-1
(7th) The Last Arrogate, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) Five Days in May, 3-1
(4th) Samaronti, 10-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Lightning Round, 7-2
(4th) Shammah, 3-1
Thistledown (5th) Kat Trax, 7-2
(6th) Bronze Kettle, 3-1

