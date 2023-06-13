Spot Plays June 14

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(1st) Not a Dance, 9-2
|(4th) Club Mesquite, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Boss Angel, 3-1
|(2nd) Orocovix, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Grand Hideaway, 4-1
|(5th) Campisi, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Royal County, 5-1
|(4th) More Than a Diva, 5-1
|Parx
|(5th) Smooth Motion, 4-1
|(7th) The Last Arrogate, 6-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Five Days in May, 3-1
|(4th) Samaronti, 10-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Lightning Round, 7-2
|(4th) Shammah, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(5th) Kat Trax, 7-2
|(6th) Bronze Kettle, 3-1
