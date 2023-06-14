Spot Plays June 15

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Catchyasoon, 4-1
|(5th) Lawful, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Happy Champ, 9-2
|(5th) Moses Water, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Sapphire Star, 6-1
|(3rd) Certain, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Dark Timber, 3-1
|(2nd) Timberlake, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Wicked Surprise, 3-1
|(5th) Latin Casino, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Commando Joe, 3-1
|(2nd) Timely Prospect, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Dynamite Karma, 6-1
|(3rd) Blueberry Mash, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Royal’d, 9-2
|(6th) John’s Rock, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Rocket Joe Cooper, 3-1
|(2nd) Where Is Essa, 4-1
