June 14, 2023

Spot Plays June 15

June 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Catchyasoon, 4-1
(5th) Lawful, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Happy Champ, 9-2
(5th) Moses Water, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Sapphire Star, 6-1
(3rd) Certain, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Dark Timber, 3-1
(2nd) Timberlake, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Wicked Surprise, 3-1
(5th) Latin Casino, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Commando Joe, 3-1
(2nd) Timely Prospect, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Dynamite Karma, 6-1
(3rd) Blueberry Mash, 4-1
Thistledown (3rd) Royal’d, 9-2
(6th) John’s Rock, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Rocket Joe Cooper, 3-1
(2nd) Where Is Essa, 4-1

