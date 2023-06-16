June 16, 2023

Spot Plays June 17

June 16, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) K D Kakes, 7-2
    (7th) Ocean’s Reserve, 4-1
Canterbury   (4th) Reup, 7-2
    (7th) Of Good Report, 3-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Unruly Julie, 10-1
    (4th) Congress Hall, 4-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Mission Key, 6-1
    (5th) Unbridled Sass, 8-1
Ellis Park   (6th) Demolition Duke, 7-2
    (10th) Condiment Girl, 6-1
Emerald Downs   (6th) Reign of Speed, 7-2
    (8th) Anna’s Iron Man, 4-1
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Cool Ride, 7-2
    (5th) Seehoss, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Connecting Flight, 8-1
    (6th) Jigsaw, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Nepal Up, 6-1
    (5th) Versatile, 6-1
Laurel   (4th) Stage Call, 8-1
    (6th) Giantsbane, 9-2
Monmouth Park   (5th) Welcometomyworld, 4-1
    (12th) Nimitz Class, 7-2
Pleasanton   (3rd) River’s Behest, 3-1
    (4th) Night Proof, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Peggy Rules, 7-2
    (2nd) Nasty Exaggerator, 7-2
Santa Anita   (8th) Jack Sixpack, 4-1
    (10th) Talklessworkmore, 6-1
Woodbine   (6th) Party, 7-2
    (10th) Sweeping Passion, 8-1

