Spot Plays June 17

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) K D Kakes, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Ocean’s Reserve, 4-1
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Reup, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Of Good Report, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Unruly Julie, 10-1
|
|
|(4th) Congress Hall, 4-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Mission Key, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Unbridled Sass, 8-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(6th) Demolition Duke, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Condiment Girl, 6-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(6th) Reign of Speed, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Anna’s Iron Man, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(1st) Cool Ride, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Seehoss, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Connecting Flight,
8-1
|
|
|(6th) Jigsaw, 7-2
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(1st) Nepal Up, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Versatile, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Stage Call, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Giantsbane, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(5th) Welcometomyworld, 4-1
|
|
|(12th) Nimitz Class, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|
|(3rd) River’s Behest, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Night Proof, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Peggy Rules, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Nasty Exaggerator,
7-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(8th) Jack Sixpack, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Talklessworkmore,
6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(6th) Party, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Sweeping Passion,
8-1
